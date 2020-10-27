Community members looking to get into the Halloween spirit safely, have several opportunities to do so in Kenyon and Wanamingo.
Vote for your favorite scarecrow, shop American-made
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 5-8, community members can swing out to Curt and Marlene Morrow’s residence to vote for their favorite scarecrow while on their way to attend the 47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale, at 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon.
Residents are invited to walk through the rows of scarecrows and vote for their favorite. The creator of the winning scarecrow receives prize money. Marlene Morrow encourages all to consider entering the contest next year. In the past, different organizations, such as Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as several senior citizens participated in the contest. This year there is an array of creations ranging from some traditionally styled scarecrows to one made of found metal objects to others with a specific theme. Although coated with layers of snow, sleet and rain over the last week, they remain in the vibrant, festive fashion they were created.
For last-minute decorations or to get a head start on upcoming holiday shopping, the regional craft show event is available and features items handmade by exhibitors.
This year, Morrow said there are about 80 exhibitors, less than previous years to allow for a more organized arrangement. There are also 12 new exhibitors this year, but Morrow says the regulars also keep coming up with new ideas. To recognize 2020, she created an ornament decorated with a mask and toilet paper.
In lieu of the COVID-19 guidelines, Morrow says they have Plexiglas barriers installed at checkouts, put circles on the floor to ensure social distancing, require all to wear masks and ask those with symptoms to stay home. Two different jars separate clean (sanitized) pens from used/unsanitized pens, and Morrow says she sanitizes shopping basket handles after each use.
As a smaller venue, she and Curt are able to ensure all safety measures are being followed.
Those who may have health concerns, therefore not wanting to be in a crowd, are encouraged to set up a private showing by calling 507-789-6223. Marlene says they are open Monday-Wednesday by appointment for those interested doing some shopping in this format.
Trunk or Treat in Wanamingo
Wanamingo Lutheran Church invites everyone to join its Third Annual Trunk or Treat event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31 — Halloween Day — at Riverside Park in Wanamingo.
Youth are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes and travel from car to car to receive candy. There will also be a food truck available for those who would like to linger and get something to eat for lunch.
Questions can be directed to Karissa Wood at karissamwood@hotmail.com or Jess Stahman at jkstahman@gmail.com.
Kids Street Party
Another opportunity for youth features a Kids Street Party held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, on North Main Street in Wanamingo, hosted by Blondies Butcher Shop.
The “COVID friendly” outdoor event will feature a picture area, petting zoo, free hotdogs, trick or treating, mini donuts and popcorn.
K-W Community Ed & Kenyon Parks and Rec Trunk or Treat
Kenyon-Wanamingo Community Ed and Kenyon Parks and Rec’s Trunk or Treat event (originally scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School parking lot) has been canceled due to a low number of hosts.