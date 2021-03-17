Before residents along Red Wing Avenue replant trees that were removed from the boulevard during last year’s street improvement project, the Kenyon City Council wanted to clean up and simplify the city’s tree ordinance.
At its March meeting, the council simplified language in the ordinance and approved a list of species appropriate to the boulevard. Species that didn’t make the list create problems when planted in the boulevard, which is a public right-of-way, growing too tall or having shallow roots that can destroy city infrastructure, like streets, sidewalks and utility lines.
Public Works Director Wayne Ehrich worked with a DNR forester about the trees removed on Red Wing Avenue. Assuming residents will want to replant trees, Ehrich thought it would be beneficial to clean up the rules as the old policy was vague and certain types of tree species have the ability to run curbs/streets/sidewalks, taking away from the city’s investment in improvements.
“I’m not against trees, I just want to protect our investment,” added Ehrich. “We do have a significant cost of cutting trees each year, too.”
With the approved changes, City Attorney Scott Riggs says the city still has the ability to take action if someone plants a tree in an inappropriate location or plants an inappropriate species to close to the road/sidewalk on city property. These changes reflect new trees planted moving forward and have no effect on trees planted in the past.
“We’ve taken away the permitting process but it still does still require authorization for certain things, so if someone really wants to put a tree in a certain area and it’s covered by this ordinance because it’s in the public right of way area, they still have to have authorization, and Public Works needs to have a look,” said Riggs. “The idea is it’s simplified but we still have control.”
In previous discussions, Mayor Doug Henke recommended looking at the restriction of trees planted in the boulevard, in regards to the removal of numerous trees along Red Wing Avenue. Other cities restrict planting boulevard trees due to the annual maintenance and damage caused to sidewalks and streets over time.
“I personally would not like to see trees in boulevards, period,” said Henke. “As the trees get bigger we start seeing deterioration of sidewalks, curbing and also have trimming we need to have done so they are at a certain height. I like trees, don’t get me wrong on that. I just feel that is one thing we can stop now.”
Councilor Dan Rechtzigel added that the amendments to the ordinance make perfect sense to him, especially with the costs in both annual maintenance of the trees and having to fix things that bubble up and break.
Before the amendments were approved at the March meeting, Rechtzigel asked if a list of trees would be available for residents. Vahlsing said that a list has already been put together and will be available to residents.