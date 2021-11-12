Now that A-1 Excavating has completed remaining punch list repairs on at the city's business park, Kenyon Economic Development Authority is preparing a marketing plan for the available lots.
The EDA set the sale price for land in the Business Park at its Oct. 26 meeting to 99 cents a square foot.
Tax increment financing will be used to reduce the actual sale price. With TIF, the city will be able to recoup costs related to the land purchase and assessments, according to a memo to the council from City Administrator Mark Vahlsing. The TIF district would be set up when a development occurs and would be in effect for 10 years. He states TIF could also provide additional assistance on larger projects for items like site development.
Community and Economic Development Associates has worked with the EDA to develop a marketing plan for the park, developing a community profile and marketing piece.
Vahlsing said the EDA will continue to work with CEDA on additional marketing strategies.
Suggested strategies include internal advertisements like signage, websites, city newsletter and marketing materials. Signage could include the installation of a large sign at the entrance of the Kenyon Business Park with lot details, pricing and contact information, whereas the website could have a drop down box on the city's homepage specifically for the park. The addition of aerial videography of the park is also something that could be included.
A flyer could be inserted into the city newsletter and/or with utility bills, and press releases could be crafted where appropriate. As for external advertisements, they could use unpaid services like on earned media to drive free news coverage, or paid services with real estate agents or digital marketing on social media. Other ideas included in the plan for external advertisement includes ads in local newspapers and commercial real estate magazines.
Targeted advertisements, like connecting with developers and contractors in the area to create awareness and interest, and working with local the Post Office to create a small mailing postcard with prioritized information that can be mailed to all addresses within a specific zip code were also include on the list of ideas.
Though all ideal sources of marketing strategies, Vahlsing said not all of these ideas will implemented at one time because they all add up quickly.
Vahlsing said they are focusing their efforts locally, as that's typically where most leads are generated. Already they have received six contacts, four of whom either live or own property in Kenyon. Vahlsing said digital content and researching industry magazines/organizations may be considered in 2022.
"There are limits on what we can spend," said Vahlsing of advertising costs.
The community profile pamphlet includes information about the Business Park; utility information; proximity to highways, interstates, airports and larger cities like Rochester, St. Paul and Albert Lea. Key facts about the city, like history, community attractions, health services, economy, population, largest employers and destinations within towns 30 minutes, 1 hour and 6 hours away make up the remainder of the community profile. The EDA will review progress made at each meeting, and plan for the long term. Vahlsing said for right now, the main idea is to get the word out.