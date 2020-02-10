Peter Kramer took over as president of Security State Bank of Wanamingo on Jan. 15.
Kramer will oversee all areas of the bank, and will originate agricultural and commercial loans for the institution.
“My vision is to bring an intense focus on customer service and develop a strategic plan to lead the bank into the future,” he said.
The public is invited to meet Kramer at the bank at 232 Main St. Monday, Feb. 17-Friday, Feb. 21. Refreshments and coffee will be provided.
Kramer graduated from St. John’s University where he majored in accounting and minored in business management. He began his career in finance while working with CLA Public Accounting. The accounting firm is based in Minneapolis, and Kramer worked with financial institutions where he conducted business in the area of taxes. He also did consulting on financial plans and completing audits for their clients.
In 2003, Kramer decided to join his small, family-owned bank, Altura State Bank, as a fourth-generation banker.
“Altura State Bank was a very sound, high-performing financial institution,” Kramer said. “In 2016, the bank decided to merge with Peoples State Bank which was a larger family- owned bank.
“I’m a fourth-generation banker, so financing is in my blood,” he said.
He pursued the Wanamingo position for the opportunity to continue working in the smaller financial sector.
“A small bank separates itself from the competition with extraordinary customer service,” he said. “If you bank with Wanamingo, that is what you are going to find.”
Kramer added that he's looking forward to the opportunity to work in Wanamingo as well as working with the staff at the bank and getting to know the bank’s customers.
He said, “I am very excited to serve the bank’s current customers and to also bring on new customer relationships in our area.”
Kramer looks forward to moving to Wanamingo in the future. He currently lives with his significant other, Mindy, and their two children. Mindy is attending college where she is pursuing a teaching degree. In his free time, Kramer enjoys the outdoors and being able to go to their cabin when they can get away.