After reviewing the 2019 and 2020 swimming pool financials, the Wanamingo City Council authorized the hiring of the manager and assistant manager for the 2021 season.
In 2020, the swimming pool brought in $14,566 in revenue compared to $12,999 in 2019. Expenses in 2020 $67,457 in expenses in 2020 and $58,529 in 2019, leading to a loss of $52,892 in 2020 and $45,530 in 2019.
The 2020 loss was higher, City Administrator Michael Boulton said, due to significant additional building expenses and wages compared to the prior year. Swimming lessons also did not occur in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the income from daily passes increased. Vending income was also up.
Losses are covered by the city's general fund.
The council approved hiring Dylan Steberg as part-time pool manager and Julie Steberg as part-time assistance pool manager.
Boulton said both Steberg and Steberg agreed to come back in their roles and the personnel committee recommended 50 cents per hour increases in pay for both manager and assistant manager at $13 and $12.50, respectively.
Three water projects
Along with reporting on refunding bonds, George Eilertson of Northland Securities provided an update of financing options for the water tower, well house and water main looping at last week's meeting.
The city applied and got on the Public Facility Authority list for funding. One of the projects, the water tower, would not be eligible for funding through the authority. City Engineer Brandon Theobald said he would not recommend proceeding with that option, as it would require the city to pay higher wages to contractors and use specific products, which would increase project costs by 15%.
Boulton said the could have its bond rating enhanced through the state since the projects focus on utility improvements, meaning a lower interest when repaying the debt.
The city told Northland Securities it doesn't want to pay more than $150,000/year in principal and interest. The city is looking at a $2.43 million project, and with the current bond estimates it would have a yearly payment of about $142,000.
Eilertson said that the city could issue the bonds at any time. The bonds could be issued before final plans are complete and before bidding takes place. The city is working toward having plans together by late fall with formal bidding to follow. A timeline for bidding and issuing bonds could happen as early as December 2021.
Boulton and Eilertson will keep an eye on the bond market with a possibility of moving forward in November 2021.