Marine Corps Veteran Tyler Kistner, who launched an unsuccessful campaign last year to unseat incumbent Congresswoman Angie Craig, is planning for a rematch next year.
Kistner, R-Prior Lake, announced his intention to again run for the 2nd Congressional District seat Tuesday in a press release. Craig won the first matchup by approximately 9,360 votes.
“In the year 2021, hard-working Americans and their families are at a crossroads,” he said. “Despite the numerous campaign promises to serve the people’s interests and not raise taxes, Congresswoman Craig and President Biden only sought to protect their own political interests with increased government spending, and already proposing massive tax increases on the middle class and American families.
“The talk of unity and working together is long forgotten,” he added. “The American people and those of the 2nd Congressional District deserve better leadership and vision.
Kistner said though he intended to spend time with his family following the initial campaign and wasn’t sure he would run again, he decided to “after seeing the broken promises and failed policies that work against the people’s interests.”
“My campaign is about offering Minnesotans a better way forward, because we don’t have to accept the Washington politicians’ failed leadership and broken promises,” he added. “I look forward to traveling across the district and talking to Minnesotans about my plans to bring back true representation to the people by cutting taxes, bringing jobs to Minnesota, and keeping our families safe.”