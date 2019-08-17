Rose Fest kept Kenyonites busy again this year.
The annual celebration of all things Kenyon returned over the weekend with plenty to do for all ages, with wine tastings and a street dance for the adults, and bouncy castles and pool parties for the kids.
Depot Park was full of families enjoying the weather Saturday afternoon, especially with the added draw of the petting zoo, new to Rose Fest this year. Events began Friday afternoon with citywide garage sales and an evening street dance, then continued Saturday with vendors, games, a tractor pull, another dance and more.
Rose Fest visitors learned more about the town's history from this year's new pop-up museum. Residents brought out their Kenyon artifacts and other historical memorabilia for display on the Gunderson House lawn.
Cora Lee Monroe of Kenyon sat on the house's porch with her collection of antique coins and a century-old quilt, noting that the museum and home tours had seen a steady stream of visitors all afternoon.
"We'd just like to get more people interested in the house," said Monroe.
The Saturday afternoon parade also drew crowds. The Kenyon police and fire departments, Grand Marshals Heidi and Harris Haugen, local businesses and groups were among those making an appearance down the Second Street parade route.
This year's parade also featured more Osman Shriner units than ever before, thanks to the Haugens and their three generations of family involvement with the organization.
Marcia Bartell, who lives near Kenyon, thought this year's parade went above and beyond that of previous years.
"I've been going for many years," she said. "They keep upping it every year."
Some Kenyon residents, like Jessica Johnson, spend the weekend getting involved in as many Rose Fest activities as possible. This year, Johnson and her team won the Road Rally scavenger hunt.
Though the activities and prizes are a draw for both locals and visitors, for Johnson it's also an opportunity to meet new people — or reconnect with Kenyon neighbors she rarely sees otherwise.
"We're die-hard Rose Fest fans," said Johnson.