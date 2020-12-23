Beginning Saturday, Dec. 19, the Kenyon Bar and Grill closed its doors until further notice.
The difficult decision came following Gov. Tim Walz's most recent extension on the ban on in-person dining through Jan. 11. Outdoor dining was allowed to resume on Dec. 19, along with gyms and fitness centers were allowed to open at 25% capacity.
"Since the governor's extension, we were anticipating to be able to make it through this tough time," the Kenyon Bar and Grill stated in a Facebook post over the weekend. "Unfortunately we have not been receiving enough business from the community."
"We apologize to our employees and thank them for their dedicated hard work and service. Also, we would like to thank the patrons who did try and show their support through these last few months."
Kenyon Bar and Grill opened its doors in November 2019, after owner Alex Rivero made numerous improvements and adjustments to the former Schweich's Hotel Bar and Restaurant.
Amid the transition to a takeout-only establishment at the end of March, Kenyon Bar and Grill, like JB's Tavern in Wanamingo, offered a helping hand to the community by offering free lunches to school-aged children following the closures of schools from March 18-27. Che Che's Lunchera in Kenyon also joined the effort to give back to the community.