Before walking across the stage and earning their diplomas at graduation, seniors gather with friends and families for the annual Senior Recognition Night.
The 2021 Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Senior Recognition Night was held May 26.
The scholarships and their recipients are listed below:
• Triple AAA — Caroline Doehling and Michael Pliscott
• Principals’ Leadership Award — Caroline Doehling
• National School Choral Award — Clay Stevenson and Katherine Van Epps
• John Philip Sousa Band Award — Katherine Van Epps
• Director’s Award Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Band — Caroline Doehling, Seth Kyllo, Brianna Ryan
• Cadenza Award High School Band: Michael Pliscott
• Cadenza Award High School Choir: Caroline Doehling
• Cannon Falls Masonic Lodge Scholarship — Sam Lee
• Franklin & Beverly Peterson Scholarship — Caroline Doehling
• Minnesota Platinum Bilingual Seal Award — Caroline Doehling and Hailey Lerfald
• Minnesota Platinum Bilingual Seal Award — Nayely Chavez
• Alverne Strandemo Agricultural Scholarship — Hayden Poquette
• Betty Hilke Memorial Moose Lodge Scholarship — Owen Hilke
• Foldcraft Co. Scholarship Award — Logan Meyers and Brianna Ryan
• Dave Erickson Memorial Scholarship — Aisha Ramirez
• Dennison Lions Club — Logan Meyers and Brianna Ryan
• Goodhue County Electric — Tanner Angelstad
• Harlan Rippentrop Memorial Scholarship — Madison Greseth
• Heidi Gusenius Community Appreciation Scholarship — Sierra Belcher
• Jeffrey D. Evert Memorial Scholarship — Hailey Lerfald
• Kenyon Area Business Association (KABA) — Aisha Ramirez
• Kenyon-Wanamingo FFA Alumni Association Senior Achievement Award — Micheal Pliscott and Hayden Poquette
• American Red Cross Scholarship — Caroline Doehling, Kristin Finley and Hailey Lerfald
• Kenyon Lions Club Scholarships — Brianna Ryan
• Wanamingo Lions Clubs Scholarship — Armani Tucker
• Kenyon Wanamingo Education Association (KWEA) — Caroline Doehling
• Kenyon Police Department Scholarship —Hayden Poquette
• Lowell Estrem Scholarship —Bray Olson
• Mack Noble Memorial Scholarship — Carter Quam and Logan Meyers
• Richard and Laura Johnson Scholarship — Brianna Ryan, Aisha Ramirez
• Sue Sands Memorial Scholarship — Katherine Van Epps
• Pat Irrthum Memorial Scholarship — Michael Pliscott
• Security Insurance Agency — Katherine Van Epps
• Security State Bank of Kenyon — Aisha Ramirez and Brianna Ryan
• Security State Bank of Wanamingo —Caroline Doehling and Hailey Lerfald
• Wanamingo Fire Department “Helping Hands” Scholarship — Kristin Finley and Madison Greseth
• Wrestling Booster Club Scholarship — Carter Quam and Armani Tucker
• Dave Page Art Appreciation Scholarship — Kristin Finley
• Caroline Doehling, Senior Class President
• Brianna Ryan, Senior Class Vice-President
• Katherine Van Epps & Aisha Ramirez, Senior Class Treasurers
Baccalaureate followed the recognition banquet at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenyon.