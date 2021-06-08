Before walking across the stage and earning their diplomas at graduation, seniors gather with friends and families for the annual Senior Recognition Night.

The 2021 Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Senior Recognition Night was held May 26.

The scholarships and their recipients are listed below:

• Triple AAA — Caroline Doehling and Michael Pliscott

• Principals’ Leadership Award — Caroline Doehling

• National School Choral Award — Clay Stevenson and Katherine Van Epps

• John Philip Sousa Band Award — Katherine Van Epps

• Director’s Award Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Band Caroline Doehling, Seth Kyllo, Brianna Ryan

• Cadenza Award High School Band: Michael Pliscott

• Cadenza Award High School Choir: Caroline Doehling

• Cannon Falls Masonic Lodge Scholarship Sam Lee

Harris Haugen presenting award to Sam Lee.jpg

Harris Haugen representing Cannon Falls Masonic Lodge presenting a scholarship to Sam Lee. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)

• Franklin & Beverly Peterson Scholarship Caroline Doehling

• Minnesota Platinum Bilingual Seal Award Caroline Doehling and Hailey Lerfald

• Minnesota Platinum Bilingual Seal Award Nayely Chavez

• Alverne Strandemo Agricultural Scholarship Hayden Poquette

• Betty Hilke Memorial Moose Lodge Scholarship Owen Hilke

• Foldcraft Co. Scholarship Award Logan Meyers and Brianna Ryan

• Dave Erickson Memorial Scholarship Aisha Ramirez

• Dennison Lions Club Logan Meyers and Brianna Ryan

• Goodhue County Electric Tanner Angelstad

• Harlan Rippentrop Memorial Scholarship Madison Greseth

• Heidi Gusenius Community Appreciation Scholarship Sierra Belcher

• Jeffrey D. Evert Memorial Scholarship Hailey Lerfald

Katie Benbrooks presenting to Hailey Lerfald.jpg

Katie Benbrooks representing the Jeffrey D. Evert Memorial Scholarship presenting to Hailey Lerfald. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)

• Kenyon Area Business Association (KABA) Aisha Ramirez

• Kenyon-Wanamingo FFA Alumni Association Senior Achievement Award Micheal Pliscott and Hayden Poquette

• American Red Cross Scholarship Caroline Doehling, Kristin Finley and Hailey Lerfald

• Kenyon Lions Club Scholarships Brianna Ryan

• Wanamingo Lions Clubs Scholarship Armani Tucker

Wanamingo Lions Club presenting to Armani Tucker.jpg

Tina Leininger representing the Wanamingo Lions Club presenting to Armani Tucker. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)

• Kenyon Wanamingo Education Association (KWEA) Caroline Doehling

• Kenyon Police Department Scholarship Hayden Poquette

• Lowell Estrem Scholarship Bray Olson

• Mack Noble Memorial Scholarship Carter Quam and Logan Meyers

• Richard and Laura Johnson Scholarship Brianna Ryan, Aisha Ramirez

Richard and Laura Johnson presenting to Brianna Ryan and Aisha Ramirez (1).jpg

Richard and Laura Johnson representing the Richard and Laura Johnson Scholarship presenting to Brianna Ryan and Aisha Ramirez. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)

• Sue Sands Memorial Scholarship Katherine Van Epps

• Pat Irrthum Memorial Scholarship Michael Pliscott

• Security Insurance Agency — Katherine Van Epps

• Security State Bank of Kenyon Aisha Ramirez and Brianna Ryan

• Security State Bank of Wanamingo Caroline Doehling and Hailey Lerfald

• Wanamingo Fire Department “Helping Hands” Scholarship Kristin Finley and Madison Greseth

• Wrestling Booster Club Scholarship Carter Quam and Armani Tucker

• Dave Page Art Appreciation Scholarship Kristin Finley

• Caroline Doehling, Senior Class President

• Brianna Ryan, Senior Class Vice-President

• Katherine Van Epps & Aisha Ramirez, Senior Class Treasurers

Baccalaureate followed the recognition banquet at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenyon.

Tags

Load comments