Life Saving Citation Award
From the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 21, 2020 at 8:55 p.m., Sergeant Jeff Davis of the Adult Detention Center was summoned to intake immediately. Upon arrival, he was informed that a detainee had a screw in their possession.
The detainee was using the screw to harm himself. He was making threats to the ADC staff standing outside the cell. The staff asked the detainee to give up the screw he had in his possession and he continued to refuse. After multiple verbal refusals, the detainee stated he had swallowed the screw and appeared to start choking.
Detention Deputy Nicolas Schwartz arrived and entered the cell with Sgt. Davis. The detainee at this point was sitting on the floor upright and actively choking. They laid the detainee down flat on the floor and turned him onto his side in hopes to free the screw from his throat.
With no success of freeing the screw, Deputy Schwartz picked up the detainee off the floor and started giving abdominal thrusts. The staff had Dispatch call for paramedics to respond for choking victim. After multiple abdominal thrusts, the detainee started to cough and seemed to start breathing normally. The staff removed the detainee from the cell due to the residual OC spray that was making it difficult to breath. Once out of the cell the detainee began what appeared to be a seizure. Deputy Schwartz secured the detainee’s head placing towels under it to protect his head from hitting the floor.
Paramedics arrived and took over care and transferred him to the ER, an X-Ray did locate the screw in the detainee’s stomach.
Sgt. Jeff Davis, wishes to nominate Detention Deputy Nicolas Schwartz for the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Citation for performing heroic lifesaving actions in adverse conditions on Sept. 21, 2020. Due to the actions of Deputy Schwartz; a detainee but more importantly a citizen’s life was saved.