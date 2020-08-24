The warm, summer weather didn't deter any spectators or pullers from the Southeast Area Tractor Puller's pull held on Sunday at the Maring Auction Lot in Kenyon.
With plenty of space for spectators to spread out and watch the pull with their own chairs, the pull drew pullers from several areas, including Owatonna, Wanamingo, Austin, Goodhue, West Concord, Blooming Prairie and Dodge Center.
The Southeast Area Tractor Pullers, a club serving the southeast Minnesota area, had the following classes at Sunday's pull: farmstock, improved farm, sportsman and open, with weights starting at 4,500 pounds and going up to 13,500 pounds.