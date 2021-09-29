Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools has set its 2021 Homecoming Week activities Oct. 4-9:
Monday — Jersey Day
Coronation: 7:30 p.m. in the High School Auditorium
2021 K-W Homecoming Royalty: 9th Grade Attendants — Carmen Nerison and Knute Ronningen; 10th Grade Attendants — Addie Flom and Will Van Epps; Junior Attendants — Lydia Schaefer and Jaedin Johnson; Queen Candidates — Leah Berg, Raven Bolton, Corrie Born, Julia Dahl, Rachel Nesseth and Stella Rechtzigel; King Candidates — Luke Alme, Evan Brossard, Laden Nerison, John Smith, Trevor Steberg and Alex Vold
Tuesday — Patriotism Day
Volleyball Match vs. Medford at 7:15 p.m. Homecoming Buttons will be for sale.
Wednesday — Dress Like Your Parents Day
Thursday — Class Color Day
Seniors-neon; juniors-grey; sophomores-blue, freshmen-dark green, eighth grade-orange, seventh grade-pink, sixth grade-yellow, fifth grade-purple and staff-plaid and camouflage
Beefcake Volleyball Tournament and Pepfest from 8:20 to 11:30 a.m.
Friday — School Spirit Day
Kahoot Trivia Contest and Powderpuff Football Game from 12:48 to 3:08 p.m.
Homecoming Game vs. Fillmore Central at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Hall of Fame Banquet at 6:30 p.m. at the High School Commons/Auditorium