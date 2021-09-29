Homecoming court

The 2021 Homecoming Court, pictured in row 1, Stella Rechtzigel, Rachel Nesseth, Julia Dahl, Corrie Born, Raven Bolton, Leah Berg, Lydia Schaefer, Addison Flom and Carmen Nerison. Row 2, Alex Vold, Trevor Steberg, John Smith, Laden Nerison, Evan Brossard, Luke Alme, Jaedin Johnson, Will Van Epps and Knute Ronningen. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools has set its 2021 Homecoming Week activities Oct. 4-9:

Monday — Jersey Day

Coronation: 7:30 p.m. in the High School Auditorium

2021 K-W Homecoming Royalty: 9th Grade Attendants — Carmen Nerison and Knute Ronningen; 10th Grade Attendants — Addie Flom and Will Van Epps; Junior Attendants — Lydia Schaefer and Jaedin Johnson; Queen Candidates — Leah Berg, Raven Bolton, Corrie Born, Julia Dahl, Rachel Nesseth and Stella Rechtzigel; King Candidates — Luke Alme, Evan Brossard, Laden Nerison, John Smith, Trevor Steberg and Alex Vold

Tuesday — Patriotism Day

Volleyball Match vs. Medford at 7:15 p.m. Homecoming Buttons will be for sale.

Wednesday — Dress Like Your Parents Day

Thursday — Class Color Day

Seniors-neon; juniors-grey; sophomores-blue, freshmen-dark green, eighth grade-orange, seventh grade-pink, sixth grade-yellow, fifth grade-purple and staff-plaid and camouflage

Beefcake Volleyball Tournament and Pepfest from 8:20 to 11:30 a.m.

Friday — School Spirit Day

Kahoot Trivia Contest and Powderpuff Football Game from 12:48 to 3:08 p.m.

Homecoming Game vs. Fillmore Central at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Hall of Fame Banquet at 6:30 p.m. at the High School Commons/Auditorium

