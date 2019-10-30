The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board has placed two questions on the Tuesday, Nov. 5 ballot, asking district voters to approve an increase in the district’s operating levy. Operating levies pay for school operations only.
But what are the questions, what will it mean if approved, and where can voters cast their ballots? We’ve got the answers here:
The questions
School District Question 1 asks to revoke the existing referendum revenue authorization and approve new authorization. The existing referendum revenue authorization is $295.68 per pupil, which will be replaced with the new authorization of $460 per pupil.
School District Question 2 asks voters to approve additional school district referendum revenue authorization.The board has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $300 per pupil.
The proposed revenue would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for five years unless otherwise revoked or reduced.
While question 2 can not pass unless question 1 is approved, both will result in an increase in property taxes if voters give their approval. For agricultural property (homestead and non-homestead), the taxes for the proposed referendum will be based on the value of the house, garage and surrounding 1 acre of land only. If approved, the levy will not increase property taxes on other agricultural lands and buildings or for seasonal residential recreational property (i.e. cabins).
School officials have a chart estimating the additional cost of the increased levy base on the assessed value of a property. Find it on the school district’s website: bit.ly/2PBQCUX.
When and where to vote
Absentee ballots can be obtained from the District Office until Monday, Nov. 4. Mail or bring the ballot application to the District Office, 225 Third Ave., Wanamingo during regular office hours (7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) See the district website, bit.ly/2NjKGNx, for an application.
Voting on the referendums takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the voters designated polling place, either Wanamingo Community Center, 401 Main St., Wanamingo or Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St., Kenyon.
Learn more
There will be a public meeting for anyone with questions about the referendums at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle-High School Auditorium, 400 Sixth St. and 7 p.m. at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary Conference Room, 225 Third Ave., Wanamingo.
Get the results
Find Tuesday night’s results at The Kenyon Leader online, thekenyonleader.com.