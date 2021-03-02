Goodhue County Health and Human Services (GCHHS) will begin to vaccinate adults aged 65 and older starting in March. Adults aged 65 and older are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and GCHHS officials indicate tremendous progress has been made to vaccinate this population. Statewide, over 52% of seniors have been vaccinated, illness and death have plummeted in long-term care settings, and COVID cases are down 89% from the November peak. The statewide goal is to vaccinate at least 70% of Minnesota seniors before expanding eligibility to other groups.
GCHHS says vaccines are here and they are saving lives however, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine still far exceeds supply. As vaccine supply increases, it will become easier to get vaccinated. Until then, it’s important to take easy steps to slow the spread of illness. GCHHS officials urge the public to wear masks, stay 6 feet away from others, wash hands and get a COVID-19 test if needed. When able, get the vaccine and after you’ve been vaccinated, continue following these safe practices to protect others while they wait for their vaccine.
Here is some important information on the process to register for a COVID vaccination, for those 65+:
• Starting March 8, adults aged 65 and older will be able to register online and by phone for a COVID vaccine in Goodhue County. GCHHS is also collaborating with community partners to assist community members with the registration process, more details will follow.
• Each Monday at 8:30 a.m., an online link and phone line will go live. These will both be on a first come, first serve basis.
- If you do not have the opportunity to register one week, please come back the following week for another opportunity to register to receive a COVID vaccine. GCHHS is not building a cumulative permanent waitlist for future clinics. Each week, a limited number of people will be able to register themselves for that week’s vaccine clinics waitlist. This is so vaccine doses do not go to waste if someone has to cancel, re-schedule or no shows.
- The online registration link will be available on the Goodhue County COVID website-co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19Vaccines and on the GCHHS Facebook page facebook.com/gchhs.
- If you need assistance or do not have access to the internet, please call 651-385-2000 starting at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays to register by phone.
• When registering, you will be making an appointment for a vaccination clinic that will take place the same week you call.
- GCHHS COVID Vaccinations Clinics are Wednesday–Friday of each week. You will receive location details during the time of registration.
• When registering please make sure to have this information ready. It is needed to sign up.
- Mother’s maiden name, phone number and an email address.
• If the person who is eligible does not have an email address, then please use an email address of a trusted friend or family member.
• During the registration process, there will be questions regarding the Moderna vaccine ingredients and your history of allergic reactions. Please be prepared to answer these questions.
- If you are uncertain about possible allergies to Moderna ingredients, talk to your doctor before you call or register online. GCHHS registration staff are not able to give medical advice.
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector
GCHHS officials say they are excited to be a part of the strong network of health care providers including pharmacies, clinics, statewide vaccination sites and hospitals that have been mobilized to administer COVID vaccines to residents, but especially those who are most vulnerable. Agencies across the state are administering COVID vaccines to eligible priority groups.
The Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector (mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/) is a tool that helps Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Vaccine Connector will:
• Alert you when you are eligible to receive a vaccine;
• Connect you to resources to schedule a vaccine appointment; and
• Notify you if there are vaccine opportunities in your area.
If you have questions about the Vaccine Connector or need assistance filling it out, call the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector Hotline at 833-431-2053.
GCHHS officials state everyone 18 years and older, is encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them. This includes people with medical conditions, people who have had COVID-19, and those of different ages, races and ethnicities.