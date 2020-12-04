Society's needs have changed and industry data shows seniors prefer housing that allows them to live more independently such as assisted living.
With that in mind, the Kenyon Senior Living Governing Board of Directors and Heartland Management Services decided to convert its remaining 21 skilled nursing rooms to assisted living studio rooms effective Feb. 1. On that date, KSL will become an all assisted and memory care facility in order to better serve area seniors and their families.
Seniors currently residing in the facility's skilled nursing unit will move into a studio room if they desire. If a skilled nursing home is required, they'll get help finding a new facility.
Changing with the times
When Kenyon Sunset Home was established in 1949, a group of local Kenyon churches designated the space as a safe and loving residence home for seniors.
Since its inception as the KSH in the former Raymond T. Gunderson House, there have been many changes to provide for a variety of community needs. As more area residents requested a multi-faceted senior living facility, additions were made to the original home in order to fill those needs, according to a press release. The most significant change occurred when Gunderson Gardens Assisted Living was added, and the name of the organization changed to Kenyon Senior Living .
Last November, KSL de-licensed nine nursing home beds, reducing the 30-bed skilled nursing home to a 21-bed skilled home. To de-license beds, an application is sent to the Department of Human Services, and then to the Department of Health. It is a multi-part process that takes time for the approvals of the documents. Once approval is received from the MDH, the license is updated and the beds are officially closed. KSL has to de-license those beds and once they are given up, they cannot be given back. The licensing process consists of paperwork that must be returned to the state to ensure that the beds are up to standards.
Kenyon Senior Living currently consists of both a nursing home and an assisted living. Gunderson Gardens, the name of the designated assisted living rooms, consists of three different parts. There are full apartments, apartments which are more efficient units known as Rose Wing, and Gunderson Suites which is a secure memory care location. Kenyon Sunset Home is where the nursing home beds are located.
Assisted living residents are able to get some help, but the most help that they need is from one person. Nursing home residents require a lot more assistance since there are a lot of people that need mechanical lifts to get up or some that need two people.