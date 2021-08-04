On Aug. 3, people across the country gathered in recognition of an annual event — National Night Out, also referred to as Night to Unite.
In the parking lost west of the Kenyon Police Department, a steady flow of attendees stopped by for food, conversation and a close-up look at a police car, firetruck and the department's boom truck.
National Night Out is an annual tradition held the first Tuesday in August, where neighbors gather together. The parties are meant to promote neighborhood camaraderie and enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.
Since firetrucks and police cars are typically seen while they are on call or driving through a parade, the event event gives youth the opportunity to see them up close, and even take a seat inside the vehicles.
Along with tours of the firetruck and police squad car, children could take a turn at the fire hose to knock down traffic cones with Kenyon firefighter Cole Westlund. While lines of children looked to try it out, others opted to take a closer look, or rather a farther look away in KMU's boom truck.
Children could take a ride up in the bucket of the boom truck, under the guidance of John Lee with KMU, in the neighboring bucket. Those who were too young to ride alone required the presence of an adult. Before traveling up in the air, children were belted into the bucket.
Kenyon Police Department, in partnership with the Minnesota Crime Prevention Program, offered a free meal of hot dogs, beans, chips and pop to those who stopped by. Other fun features attendees could pick up were bicycle helmets, bicycle locks, Goodhue County Sheriff's Department chip clips, honorary sheriff stickers and pamphlets about the upcoming Rose Fest celebration.
KPD Administrative Assistant Linda Bean, and her husband Cal, along with interim police chief Randy Allen and officer Mitch Taylor, helped serve attendees of the evening event. Taylor also talked to children about his squad car and let them sit inside.
For many children, like Grayson Smith, getting to meet the local heroes was something he will remember for years to come. Following the event, his mother Brianna Smith commented on the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page that Grayson hadn't stopped talking about all the things he was able to do and the wonderful people he got to meet.