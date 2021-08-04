On Aug. 3, people across the country gathered in recognition of an annual event — National Night Out, also referred to as Night to Unite.

National Community Night Out

Kenyon's National Night Out event was held in the parking lot between the Kenyon Police Department and the generator plant. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

In the parking lost west of the Kenyon Police Department, a steady flow of attendees stopped by for food, conversation and a close-up look at a police car, firetruck and the department's boom truck. 

National Night Out is an annual tradition held the first Tuesday in August, where neighbors gather together. The parties are meant to promote neighborhood camaraderie and enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. 

Since firetrucks and police cars are typically seen while they are on call or driving through a parade, the event event gives youth the opportunity to see them up close, and even take a seat inside the vehicles. 

Makenna and Aiden

Makenna shares a smile with her mother after seeing the squad car lights go on, while her brother Aiden checks out other features of the squad car with officer Mitch Taylor. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Onyx and Remy

Onyx Fuller poses for a photo with Remy the puppy in front of one fire truck in KFD's fleet. Following the photo op, Onyx tried her hand at knocking the traffic cones down with the fire hose. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Along with tours of the firetruck and police squad car, children could take a turn at the fire hose to knock down traffic cones with Kenyon firefighter Cole Westlund. While lines of children looked to try it out, others opted to take a closer look, or rather a farther look away in KMU's boom truck. 

Fire fighter with children

Kenyon Fire Fighter Cole Westlund helps one young attendee steer the hose in the direction of the traffic cone. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Children could take a ride up in the bucket of the boom truck, under the guidance of John Lee with KMU, in the neighboring bucket. Those who were too young to ride alone required the presence of an adult. Before traveling up in the air, children were belted into the bucket. 

Wyatt

Wyatt Ehrich prepares to go up for a ride in the bucket's boom truck. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Wyatt in the air

The city's boom truck was on site Tuesday to give attendees a ride in one of the buckets. Pictured with Wyatt Ehrich, right, is John Lee with KMU. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Sydney

Sydney Ehrich is the next attendee to go up for a ride in the bucket. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Kenyon Police Department, in partnership with the Minnesota Crime Prevention Program, offered a free meal of hot dogs, beans, chips and pop to those who stopped by. Other fun features attendees could pick up were bicycle helmets, bicycle locks, Goodhue County Sheriff's Department chip clips, honorary sheriff stickers and pamphlets about the upcoming Rose Fest celebration. 

KPD Administrative Assistant Linda Bean, and her husband Cal, along with interim police chief Randy Allen and officer Mitch Taylor, helped serve attendees of the evening event. Taylor also talked to children about his squad car and let them sit inside. 

KPD team

Representing the Kenyon Police Department are administrative assistance Linda Bean, and her husband Cal, interim police chief Randy Allen and officer Mitch Taylor. Throughout the evening, the team of four served attendees hot dogs, shared conversation and gave tours of the squad car. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

For many children, like Grayson Smith, getting to meet the local heroes was something he will remember for years to come. Following the event, his mother Brianna Smith commented on the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page that Grayson hadn't stopped talking about all the things he was able to do and the wonderful people he got to meet. 

Brianna and Grayson

Brianna Smith and her son Grayson smile for a photo inside one of Kenyon Fire Department's trucks. While sitting inside the truck, Grayson thought of numerous questions for firefighters to answer. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128.

