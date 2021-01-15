Those who venture out to the Kenyon Business Park may notice areas designated for the proposed street and stormwater pond in the area.
At its January meeting, City Engineer Derek Olinger gave the Kenyon City Council an overview of the contractor's work in the weeks leading up to the end of the 2020 construction season. In the weeks before Christmas, the contractor completed a lot of grading work and Olinger reports they have that pretty much done. The major remaining item for this year is construction of the new road itself, Engel Drive, expected to begin this spring once the ground warms up.
In the last few weeks of work, the contractor completed the remainder of storm sewer work between Engel Drive and the new stormwater pond. Ditches and drainage swales throughout the site were seeded and stabilized with an erosion blanket, completing their work for the 2020 season.
Originally the contractor planned to place a base layer of crushed rock for the new street, but Olinger said they did not get around to it before underlying soils were frozen. Aside from the underlying earthwork, the construction of Engel Drive was not required to be complete until this summer. The substantial completion date for the entire project (including the construction of the new street) is July 2, 2021.
The original project schedule required that groundwork, storm sewer and utility installation be completed (with some minor exceptions) by Nov. 30, 2020. Olinger said this is the typical late completion date for this type of work in southern Minnesota. The true intent of the Nov. 30 date was to ensure that most of the soils on site would be in place and allowed to settle over the winter. Although there was some early winter weather in October and November, the weeks prior to Christmas provided fair weather for active work and the contractor took advantage.
Olinger said the contractor requested approval of a change order to remove the Nov. 30 milestone completion date from the contract. In his and City Engineer Joe Rhein's opinions, they found the request reasonable since the contractor completed the intended work for 2020, and there were likely no damages resulting from the schedule overrun. This is a zero-cost change order.
Before putting the motion forth, Mayor Doug Henke said he thought that would be fair as he saw them work hard to finish as much as they could before the ground froze. The council also approved a payment $243,267 for work completed through Dec. 23. To date, approximately $951,000 or 70% of the contract value has been paid.
Red Wing Avenue
Aside from minor clean up work on Red Wing Avenue, Olinger indicated the contractor has not been on site over this past month. Work is expected to restart this spring and will include final topsoil grading, seeding, paving of the final lift of pavement and several other miscellaneous 'punch list' repairs.
The City Council approved a payment of $118,085 for work completed through Dec. 23, 2020. To date, approximately $2.86 million or 90% of the contract total has been paid.
Savyon land donation
Savyon LLC, owner of the property located at 111 Gates Ave., reached out to Vahlsing indicating they would like to donate the property back to the city.
At the meeting, Vahlsing explained the site is located northeast of the Public Works building and is consists of 2 acres the city previously owned. It was sold to Chris Henke to operate a cement concrete business several years ago. Henke then sold out to Cemstone and Cemstone had the property for two/three years. Vahlsing said the city was contacted in October about Savyon donating it back to the city.
Vahlsing recommended the council accept the property, as he didn't find any downside to accepting it back. Though all of the cement processing equipment was removed a concrete block building remains.
"I would recommend the council accept the donation and figure out how we want to use it for Public Works, KMU or redevelop it, whatever the case may be," added Vahlsing.
After Council member Dan Rechtzigel asked him if he had any ideas of how it could be used, Public Works Director Wayne Ehrich said it could be used as a secure storage area for the city's good gravel/sand, since there's only one driveway in and a gate could be put across it. The ramp they made for getting to the mixers could also be used as a bunker. Ehrich said it would have value for Public Works.
As a resident in that area, Rechtzigel believed the property would be far better if owned by the city.
"I understand what the city was trying to do with the cement plant idea, but it definitely did not fit with trucks going every minute down that little residential street," said Rechtzigel. "It was not an appropriate spot there."
Mayor Doug Henke said he could see the city using part of the property and also recommended adding it to the Business Park or at least looking into doing so.
"I certainly understand Dan and others in that area's opinion, it created a lot of dust," said Henke.