Following an update from city Engineer Derek Olinger Aug, 12, the Kenyon City Council agreed to adjust the paving timeline for Red Wing Avenue and extend storm sewer to reduce wet conditions near the mobile home park.
The first change came with the cancellation of Rose Fest. The original bid required the contractor to pave the alley, Muni parking lot and 1/2 block of Red Wing Avenue by July 31 in time for Rose Fest festivities. But with the festival scratched, the contractor requested the city remove the paving from those requirements.
From an engineering standpoint, Olinger says this change will benefit the overall quality of pavements both on and off the project. If left unpaved, the contractor would be allowed to access the project from Hwy. 60 and reduce construction traffic loading on adjacent streets for the remainder of the summer. Within the project itself, delaying the paving will prevent stray construction traffic from damaging the new pavement.
One other item that needed to be changed involved the storm sewer on Eighth Street. Through most of the design, Olinger says the Red Wing Avenue project scope included the extension of storm sewer through the lot directly east of the Red Wing Avenue/Eighth Street intersection (north of the mobile home park). The purpose of this modification was to improve storm sewer performance and reduce the risk of flooding, ponding and generally wet conditions on the north end of the mobile home park.
This parcel of land, Olinger indicates, is owned by Foldcraft. By the time the project was ready for bidding in February, Foldcraft didn't agree to allow an easement through its property for the installation of this storm sewer. In order to avoid delays with the project building, Olinger says this storm sewer extension was temporarily deleted from the project plans.
Over the past several months, Olinger has continued discussion with Foldcraft and has provided staff with additional information related to the project. In late July, Foldcraft notified Olinger they would agree to the storm sewer installation. Instead of acquiring an easement for this pipe, the agreement includes splitting the Foldcraft property and transferring ownership of the 1/3-acre parcel of land north of the mobile home park back to the city. After negotiations, Foldraft agreed to transferring the property for $4,500, subject to council approval. Olinger says additional details of this property transfer would be provided at a later date.
Council member Tom Gard approved of the changes, especially given the "good deal" the city would gain from the transfer, as well as simultaneously targeting the water problem.
Council member Dan Rechtzigel added, "It looks like we'll eliminate a bunch of headaches. If we already have easements we don't have a legal way to get to, but if something goes wrong we'll have to deal with it, we might as well deal with it now."
City Engineer Joe Rhein indicated that specific property would never be "buildable," especially given the way it sits and the way the water flows across it.
Although at first, Mayor Doug Henke wasn't on board, after hearing what Olinger had to say, he changed his mind.
"I can see cleaning it out and getting it over with," said Henke.
The contractor will construct the storm sewer within Red Wing Avenue this year. The remainder of storm sewer would be installed next year, after the property transfer is complete. The overall project cost is not currently expected to exceed the original bid cost.
Continuing with phase 2
So far, concrete work has been completed between Hwy. 60 and Fourth Street. All roads, alleys and driveways have gravel ramps to allow for normal use of the roadway for vehicles. The roadway will be paved later this fall. Topsoil is being placed in the boulevards and front yards between Hwy. 60 and Fourth Street. All utilities have been installed between Fifth Street and mid-block on Sixth.
The contractor plans to begin seeding between Hwy. 60 and Fourth Street in the next couple of weeks in the phase 1 area. The roadway between Street and Sixth Street will be graded to restore access to driveways and sidewalks. Olinger says crews will continue installing utilities between Sixth Street and Eighth streets for the next two to three weeks.
Despite challenges presented with the depth of the utilities, Olinger says work is still progressing normally. Wencl believes the project is on schedule for substantial completion in October. As a reminder, Olinger added the northern half of Red Wing Avenue and Fourth Street will remain gravel until the contractor is ready to pave the entire project later this year.
The contractor's third pay request of $393,793 was approved by the council at the meeting. This includes work completed through July 24, which is mostly street construction for the area north of Fifth Street.