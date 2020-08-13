Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT GOODHUE COUNTY... AT 916 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES WEST OF GOODHUE, OR 14 MILES SOUTHWEST OF RED WING, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND DIME SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RED WING, CANNON FALLS, PINE ISLAND, ZUMBROTA, KENYON, GOODHUE, STANTON, WANAMINGO, FRONTENAC, VASA, BELLECHESTER AND MIESVILLE. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY CAN RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN THE TWIN CITIES.