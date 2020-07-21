Ever since Malcolm Mabry received a March 2015 edition of the Kenyon Leader in his mailbox, he became actively invested in the town he considered his second home, even though he’s never been here. It’s believed that the postmistress in Dublin, a town smaller than Kenyon where Mabry lived, knew him pretty well and would put any type of reading material without a home in his box, since he loved to read. Although he was never physically in the city of Kenyon, Mabry’s legacy will forever live on in the “city of roses” through the various connections he made.
“It’s amazing what a man [who] only one person [from Kenyon] met, from miles away… shared with us, he adopted Kenyon,” said local resident Debb Paquin, honored to call Mabry, a Mississippi native, her friend.
Paquin said Mabry was so taken with Kenyon that he purchased a subscription to the paper right away, and he would read The Kenyon Leader every week. He especially loved reading there were no shootings or murders in the police report, and the biggest item on the report, someone’s dog barking, because that was not how it went in his small town.
“That’s why he called us Mayberry,” added Paquin of Mabry’s interpretation of the peaceful ‘heartland of America’ type of place.
Mabry, 87, who died June 12, took on many roles in his life as an animal lover, a teacher, a farmer, a senator, a representative, a delegate, a poet, a Methodist and a philanthropist. He was known for his smooth southern drawl, his self-assured and outspoken manner, and his sometimes “formidable” temperament, traits most often seen as a politician protecting the rights of the oppressed on the senate floor, as a Delta farmer fighting to preserve the environment, or when advocating for the welfare animals. It was common for Malcolm, when arguing such points, to strike his iconic senatorial pose, holding up his hand with raised forefinger pointing determinedly straight up and locking his piercing blue eyes on yours as he lectured home his point.
He devoted 24 years to the Mississippi Legislature, serving in both the House and the Senate between 1964-1988 and counted among his mentors Albert Schweitzer, Gandhi and Martin Luther King.
Mabry was also known as one of the last handwritten letter writers, regularly writing to his many friends around the nation in his “distinctive, flowing calligraphic script.” For many years he exchanged letters with several political notables, including a former U.S. president.
He continued to help farm his land until he was 84 and regularly mowed his beloved pecan groves and pet cemetery with his tractor and bush hog, keeping them in “pristine, park-like condition.”
Lee Sjolander, who has corresponded with and visited Mabry in Mississippi added, “He’s also an example of how life can give you different opportunities … he took things as they came, I admire that too. He’s the epitome of let’s try new things, he did great at that.”
A growing friendship
Mabry even introduced the paper to one of his longtime friends, David Cook, who says Mabry’s Kenyon connections have impacted him more than he would’ve ever expected.
“I feel like I’ve continued his friendship,” said Cook of Mabry’s impact on his life. “I’ve met Debb, (Police Chief) Lee Sjolander and Frank Peterson, I feel like I know them and I definitely plan on making a little trip up there someday sooner rather than later. Malcom would be pleased the way things worked out.”
Cook confirmed that Mayberry came up a lot during Sunday evening conversations at his house when Mabry would talk about his week, including stories he read in the Leader. The Mayberry references were mostly due the “charming” small town atmosphere and character of people. He considered reading the Leader, “refreshing,” and agreed that reading that the extent of crime in the police reports was “comforting” and “warm” to read. Cook intends to continue on with the relationships Mabry created, and to keep reading weekly editions of the Leader.
After Mabry read an article about the school’s After Prom party fundraisers, Paquin said Mabry sent a donation to Terri Malloy, former Kenyon Leader editor/reporter. After Malloy brought Paquin the donation, Paquin wrote him a “thank you” letter. Since then, Mabry and Paquin have written to each other back and forth, throughout the last five years. Mabry had become so accustomed to Paquin and her family that he even made tentative plans to attend her children’s weddings.
“I feel like he adopted me as family and we adopted him as family,” said Paquin of their friendship. “You get on the phone and it was nothing to be on the phone with him for three hours, he had so much to share and talk about. I just soaked it all in because he knows way more than me.”
Like Paquin, Peterson and Sjolander also wrote to Mabry, something they both enjoyed getting. Peterson said he had a lot to say about the world, and would send material from the New York Times and studies from Harvard.
Mabry used Paquin as his contact and for her extensive knowledge of the area to be in charge of distributing the funds he would generously send.
Mabry has contributed to the Kenyon Lions Club, the VFW, Lutheran churches and some individuals. Paquin estimates that he has donated thousands of dollars over the years. Some donations were gifts, including packages to 2015 Kenyon-Wanamingo High School graduates and beautifully hand-painted rocks. Mabry distributed the rocks to individuals he corresponded with including Paquin, Sjolander and Peterson. After Mabry’s funeral, which the three local residents attended, they were also invited to a private dinner where Mabry’s friend asked guests to take a painted rock with them. Paquin learned that he had security deposit boxes full of these rocks, signifying to how much he valued what he did.
Sjolander rode his motorcycle down to Clarksdale, Mississippi in the late summer 2017, to meet Mabry and spend some time exploring the area.
“He was one of the most gentle men I’ve ever met,” said Sjolander of Mabry. “Very sweet, kind and in to helping anyone with a need, a person, an animal. He was also a big family man.”
Through conversations over the phone, by mail and in person, Sjolander says Mabry has impacted him in many ways.
“It just shows how kind people can be, to take the time, the older I get the more I value time, the more I value time filled over receiving things,” said Sjolander of the time Mabry took to correspond with local residents in Kenyon. “He took time to write letters, talk to some Minnesota police chief riding down on his motorcycle, and that is important, and that’s what matters.”
Sjolander also reflected on the pride Mabry showed with his area and his state, something he thinks people can benefit from, to take pride in where they live and what their communities are known for.
Falling in love from a distance
Paquin said Mabry really wanted to come to Kenyon and visit his Kenyon friends. He wanted to come in the winter and go ice fishing, something that just thrilled him, and to go to Concordia for the Christmas programs. Ironically, Cook added that Mabry could go anywhere he wanted, but he was a set in his routine and afraid to fly, so leaving the Mississippi delta was a sort of a fantasy for him.
Added Peterson, “We tried to get him to be grand marshal at the city’s Rose Fest … to honor him, but he didn’t want to leave his dogs.”
Although unfortunately Mabry couldn’t see Kenyon in person, Mabry’s ability to fall in love from a distance with a little town in Minnesota is something Sjolander found to be a “really cool thing.”
Throughout his last decades of life, he rescued and cared for stray dogs. People dropped off dogs at his house and he made sure they were all cared for and received veterinary care, each dog with its own kennel, mattress and air conditioning unit, spending whatever money it took to care for sick animals, even if they didn’t end up getting better. After receiving word one of his dogs, Lulu, was diagnosed with cancer, Mabry almost single-handedly raised more than $700,000 to create a veterinary oncology department at Mississippi State University to treat Lulu’s cancer.
Peterson added he received money from all over the world and found Mabry’s initiatives quite interesting. Sjolander found it ironic that during Mabry’s funeral, a stray brown dog ran around his grave site for 10-15 minutes and left, almost like the dog was paying its respects to Mabry, the man who spent the last part of his life going to the extremes to make sure the stray dogs were properly cared for.
Paquin said dogs were one of the things he was passionate about, calling them his ‘babies.’ The most dogs she has ever known him to have is 34. Although he showed his love for dogs, his love for people also grew deep.
“He actually knew President Reagan, Jimmy Carter, William Faulkner, John Grisham, but you would’ve never known that he also knew me,” said Paquin. “He was just a really caring, kind, humble man, and he loved Kenyon, he really did.”
Added Cook, “He never married, but he was married to the nation and the state, and looked for the greater good of all more than his own need.”