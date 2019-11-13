Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Minnesota.
Over the last few years, e-cigarette use among the youth has skyrocketed. In Minnesota, youth tobacco use has increased for the first time in 17 years, by 50% and the U.S. Surgeon General has labeled youth e-cigarette use an epidemic.
David Anderson, Goodhue County Human Services' live well coordinator, presented information to the Kenyon City Council Nov. 12 about a countywide effort to increase the minimum age to purchase tobacco and tobacco-related products to 21. Anderson is in the process of working with all communities in Goodhue County to have them explore raising the age to 21. A similar presentation took place at the Nov. 5 Rice County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Although cities and counties could wait for the state to adopt a Tobacco 21 policy, Anderson believes it will be more efficient to start locally.
The Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation states that so far over 500 states, cities and counties in the United States have raised their tobacco sales age to 21. This covers approximately 175,783,972 people. More than 50 Minnesota counties and cities have adopted Tobacco 21 policies. This includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca, and Steele County.
A survey conducted by the United States Department of Health and Human Services on drug use and health shows that almost 95% of addicted adult smokers started smoking by the age of 21. Officials believe increasing the gap between kids and those who can legally buy tobacco will help remove access to tobacco products from the high school environment.
There are a lot of moving parts with these policies in terms of other communities and the internet. Councilor Dan Rechtizigel, during the Nov. 12 meeting, shared some insight from a teacher's perspective at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
"The problem with allowing 18-year-olds to get a hold of it is that there are quite a few who are still in school. That's where the pipeline begins," said Rechtizigel. "It has to be a coordinated effort — other areas and at the federal level with corporations like Amazon — if your goal is to prevent vaping from taking off."
Although controlling the age of e-cigarette sellers, training local businesses to know what to look for on licenses and restrictions on flavors will help deter the effect in Kenyon, Anderson believes the greater impact lies elsewhere.
"In my opinion the biggest impact would be raising that age to 21," said Anderson. "If we keep youth from smoking e-cigarettes, there is a bigger chance they won't use them later in life."
Health issues
One of the many concerns with e-cigarettes is nicotine, said Anderson. "Nicotine harms the brain and primes our youth for addiction."
According to tobacco21.org, one JUUL pod contains the same amount of nicotine as 30 cigarettes, which is 10 more than the average pack of cigarettes. As with all e-cigarettes, companies rely on appealing and candy-like flavors to appeal to kids.
Another concern is lung injuries. Nationally there are 2,051 cases of lung associated injuries and nine deaths associated with vaping, though some have vaped illegal THC products. In Minnesota, there are 110 confirmed or probable cases, with 39 more under review. Of the nine deaths nationally, three have been in Minnesota.
The Food and Drug Administration, which isn't required to regulate e-cigarettes, states that 3.6 million middle school and high school kids have already become addicted to e-cigarettes.
Anderson said that coordinators from communities that have passed tobacco 21 have noticed a difference within their school districts, finding a large decrease of use in the middle school, since access has been thwarted.
The Kenyon City Council opted to gather more data and discuss Tobacco 21 in more detail later on. Specific details and options will be discussed between Anderson and City Administrator Mark Vahlsing within the next couple of months.