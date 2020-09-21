Among the list of items on Wanamingo City Council's Sept. 14 agenda was a resolution discussing the use of the Community Center, adopting a policy requiring water shut-off valve combinations when two or more town home lots are combined and bringing awareness to the installation of a new utility pole.
The community center was closed from the first part of April through early July. Since July, Mayor Ryan Holmes used his emergency powers to allow for groups whose numbers didn't exceed 50% capacity to utilize the Community Center. The council affirmed Holmes' action at the July 27 City Council meeting.
There has since been requests to open the Community Center back up to civic groups like the Lions and Honor Guard, and nonprofits like the wood carvers and the bluegrass music group for regular use. The use of outdoor facilities and slowed meetings of civic groups in late spring and summer worked out well, but as it gets colder, City Administrator Michael Boulton says these groups wish to be inside and on a regular basis. The custodian has been and is willing to continue disinfecting the Community Center weekly at a minimum and after each use.
The council approved opening the Community Centr to civic groups and nonprofits at 50% (or less) capacity, or 60 individuals.
MERC pole installation
Wanamingo residents will soon notice a new addition of a utility pole in the center of town. Boulton said the MERC (Minnesota Energy Resources) has asked to install a 35-foot utility pole with antennas within Wanamingo city right-of-way.
Instruments on the pole will read local customers' gas meters. Once installed, MERC will no longer need to send workers on foot to manually read gas meters throughout town, said Boulton. The proposed location of the pole would be near the center of town (the alley right-of-way behind 313 Third Ave.) with enough elevation to read all the gas meters within Wanamingo.
Boulton and City Consulting Engineer Brandon Theobald have been working with MERC contractors on the proposed pole, radio and antenna placement.
Identified concerns included not exceeding the maximum height in the r-w Residential District of 35 feet (including antennas), avoiding current poles and overhead wires, avoiding underground city utilities and keeping the placement near property lines in order to allow maximum access to adjacent property owners.
MERC's contractors originally wanted a 43-foot pole and antenna combination. MERC has made the maximum height of 35 feet work for their utility pole and antennas. Boulton said the pole location was originally intended to be in the right-of-way behind 329 Third Ave., next to an existing Xcel Energy pole and overhead wires. MERC agreed to move the pole to the right-of-way on the 313 Third Ave. near the property line with 329 Third Ave. The city water and sewer lines are in front of the properties and not in the rear of the properties near the alleys. The proposed pole installation will not interfere with water/sewer mains or services.
The adjacent property owners understood the need for the pole, reasoning for the placement and were happy to be consulted after speaking with Boulton. After review, recommendations and adjustments, Boulton provided permission for the installation.
City staff thought it best to write up details of the request, review and revisions to share with the council in case if there were any questions.
Water shut-off valve combinations
The council also approved a policy requiring water shut-off valve combinations when two or more town home lots are combined for construction of single-family homes. Due to the abundance of town home lots the city owns, Boulton said there was been a desire to combine two or more town home lots, especially in the Emerald Valley addition, in order to construct single-family homes. Since combining multiple town home lots and constructing single-family homes leaves extra water shut-off valves and service lines underground, more leaks could occur in the future. At the time of Prairie Ridge Estates re-plat, Theobald recommended multiple water service lines be combined, leaving one remaining water shut-off valve.
Boulton said city staff and Theobald recommend the continued practice of combing water service lines where town home lots are combined for single-family homes. This requirement was adopted as a city policy, so when combing town home lots for single-family homes, there will be a requirement as part of the building permit process.