SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 439 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN DUNN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HUDSON, MENOMONIE, RED WING, RICE LAKE, AND RIVER FALLS.