Over the next several weeks, local residents may notice an eye-catching version of the Kenyon Police Department patch for sale, overhauled with pink stitching to replace the red lettering and accents, and with a black background to replace the navy.
It was Kenyon Police Officer Mitch Taylor's idea to bring the pink patches, part of the Pink Patch Project, to town as a way to raise awareness about the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer, and raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment.
Through Taylor's experience serving as a community service officer with Cottage Grove last year, he was able to see firsthand the effects of the project on the community, after one of his friends in the department set the project there. Now in his ninth month of serving as a full-time officer in Kenyon, Taylor pitched the idea to Police Chief Lee Sjolander, who instantly became a fan.
Sjolander added, "When Mitch approached me a few months ago about this program, I was all for it. I think it's really good when a coworker of mine wants to spearhead a program. I basically told him he can run with it, and he's worked really diligently on it. He's a quiet guy, so to see him smile and take pride throughout this process has made me really happy."
Said Taylor: "I thought it was such a cool idea, pretty much everyone supported the idea [in Cottage Grove] and was proud to wear the patches. It's for a good cause, and is something cool, something different and something we can do as first responders in more trying times."
The project first began in 2015, when the Irwindale Police Department in California ran with the idea and sold its patches to community members, raising over $20,000 for one of the nation's largest and most effective cancer centers, the City of Hope.
Today, the program has expanded to several hundred partner agencies throughout the world and includes police, sheriff, fire, EMS and federal departments worldwide as a way to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating the devastating disease. Kenyon joins just 10 other Minnesota agencies participating.
A personal connection
When he first started the local the pink patches to Kenyon back in March, little did Taylor know he would be even more motivation to start the project.
Shortly after he began the initial steps in getting the patches made, he found out his grandma was diagnosed with breast cancer. Taylor says she is now done with chemotherapy and awaiting surgery, and she's a big supporter of the Pink Patch Project.
Anticipation continues to build for Taylor to be able to visit her, especially after not being able to see her over the last several months due to COVID-19, and now to be able to give her the pink patch.
Taylor feels a project such as this, is something everyone can get behind and relate to, because it seems as if every person knows someone who has/had cancer. In this specific case, Taylor said he is able to use his position as a police officer to raise extra awareness.
Sjolander agreed, adding, "I don't think there's anyone who can't think of someone in their own life, whether it's their personal or work life or a classmate who hasn't suffered from cancer, so it's a very good cause too."
Initially, the department planned to introduce the pink patches during Rose Fest weekend. Despite its cancellation, the plan is still on for that weekend to give local community members something to look forward to.
The patches will be available for purchase in-person for $10, or online through Paypal for $11 (to cover mailing and shipping fees), with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. Taylor encourages the residents to look for the Kenyon Police Officers wearing the pink patches during the month of October and hoped they spark a conversation about cancer, and raise that extra awareness.
As for how long the patches will be available, Taylor says as long as they keep selling, he will make them available. Initially, they ordered 300, but if they sell fast they will keep ordering more.
"That will be a good problem to have," said Taylor of having to order more patches. "With how strongly the community backs the police here, and the large following on social media, I can anticipate having that problem."
Depending on the success of the patch sales, Taylor says they are even more options available to intertwine with the pink patch sales. From his contacts with Cottage Grove and a sergeant in Rosemount, he recalled them including different challenge coins, shirts and other items he may look forward to in the future depending how big of a hit the patches are.