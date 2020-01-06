For Penny Priebe, joining the Kenyon Public Library book group was a way for her to find herself.
After retiring last May, Priebe found herself looking for something to do with her newly found free time, while figuring out where she was headed in life. So when one of the members in the group recommended that she attend the monthly book group meeting held that afternoon, she decided to give it a whirl.
"I hadn't ever thought of going to book club, but thought, 'OK we'll try it,'" Priebe said during a recent book group meeting.
Contrary to the "book club" commercials some may see on TV, member Kathy Buck indicates that the Kenyon Public Library book group has an agenda.
"It's not to come together to talk about people, sure somebody might say something that happened, but it's a small part of what goes on," said Buck. "It is rare when someone doesn't actually read the book."
There are good books and a good discussion, according to the group's members. Although while the group's current members are all retirees, they happily welcome readers of all ages.
To date, the group consists of 11 members and meets monthly at the library to discuss the book designated that month. In December the group always takes a break from reading, to form an agenda of books for the upcoming year over lunch and conversation. This year, the group had its holiday gathering at the Kenyon Bar and Grill.
They will begin reading "Becoming" by Michelle Obama in January. Some other books in store for this year are "The Remains of the Day" by Kazuo Ishiguro and "Empire Falls" by Richard Russo.
Typically, there were always two different reading groups at the library, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. As the latter group's membership declined, the remaining members decided to combine with the afternoon group, which began after the library opened at its current location in 2000.
The books range from science fiction all the way to romance, since each member of the group is free to choose a book they want to share with others, and in which they lead the discussion on. The library also recommends a list of books if needed. Copies of the books are ordered by the library and sent back to the other SELCO libraries in the area where they came from. The group tries to choose books ahead of time to ensure enough copies are available for all members. This is especially important with best sellers, which they often wait to read until their popularity begins to wane.
Although library director, Michelle Otte says that library staff has little to nothing to do with the group, noting that they are very independent, two members find that the Kenyon Public Library staff play an important role in their lives.
"The people at the library are so efficient and so accommodating, they do so many things for our book club," said member Esther Buscho. "I am so glad to live close to Kenyon, because of the library, and other reasons of course. It makes life so much better."
Said Sally Ray: "[The library does many things for] our whole community, they plan events and things for kids and bring things of interest. I am very grateful for the library."
For many members of the group, being exposed to reading books they normally wouldn't have found is one of many reasons why they stay involved.
Two members of the group, Rhana Olson and Lyn Cole Clarke recalled a time when two men in the group always picked science fiction-based books, consisting of very "interesting" topics. Even though the books wouldn't have been their first choices, the women enjoyed the variety.
"It was kind of fun to see a different point of view," said Olson.
Turning strangers into good friends
Although some members knew each other before joining, most got to know each other even better through the group. Each member has an unassigned role, whether it be "the note-taker," "the one with a good memory" or "the one who dissects the whole book." Each person brings a unique quality and a fresh perspective to the table.
Cole Clarke recalls a time when the group gathered together during a time of need.
"We are such a close group, one group member unexpectedly passed away, and most of the group showed up at the funeral for support," she said.
Several of the group's newest members were either new in town or at a transition point in their lives when they decided to give the club a try.
"I retired last year, and I lived in the country and worked in Rochester, said Lee Ehrich. "I didn't know anybody in town! This was a way for me to meet people."
Jeannie Foss added," I had read about it in the paper and when I retired, the gals I worked with were big readers so I thought when I retired I am going to join book club."
Other members, like Joyce Anderson, were encouraged by Cole Clarke to join.
"I was new to town and didn't know anyone," added Joyce Anderson.
Some other members of the group, like Ray, were at the right place at the right time.
"I happened to be in the library and saw that it was going on," she said. "I love to read."