Kristina (Lurken) Anderson, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School counselor, was recently awarded with the School Innovation award by the Minnesota Rural Education Association.
The 2004 Kenyon Wanamingo High School graduate was a catalyst in the implementation of the career-based advisory and pathways model for ninth through 12th grade students. With three major areas of workforce readiness, the program has been incorporated into the district’s graduation requirements to prepare students for future “fit” in the workplace.
BBE’s newest initiative, known as Jagways, combines the counseling model, instructional model and career skills development model into one. Through Jagways, students are taught multiple courses in a single period by a single instructor.
The school district also developed a collaborative with New London-Spicer High School and Paynesville High School called CrowCAPS. The collaborative focuses on internship and apprenticeship opportunities in the CTE areas for their students.
Opening doors
In the district’s award video submission, Anderson said when she first got to BBE, things were pretty cookie-cutter in terms of scheduling. This made it easier from a tracking standpoint.
“I think what we’ve done over the past couple of years to lessen graduation requirements has really helped open doors to students at a younger age,” said Anderson. “By getting rid of graduation requirements, students are able to take elective classes.”
Allowing students to choose their capstones at a younger age has created a 300% increase in career and technical education enrollment, said Patrick Walsh, BBE Superintendent and former K-W High School principal (2001-11).
“Once everybody understood the problem, everybody was part of the solution,” said Walsh. “There’s a lot of people involved in this, but Kristina has been a catalyst for a lot of this effort. I definitely want to recognize her as the anchor for the Jagways initiative. She’s worked tirelessly to make this happen.”
For Anderson, the most exciting part of the initiative, now in its second year, is seeing students get more excited about planning classes and enjoying their classes more.
Walsh expressed appreciation toward Anderson, Student Council president while she was at K-W.
“I’m so proud of her and what’s she’s done,” said Walsh. “In addition to being a councilor, she’s also a coach, which she totally invests her time in. She’s also a mother and a wife, and she still finds the time to put a lot of effort into this initiative. I’m just so proud of her.”
Walsh adds the pathways program would not have happened without Anderson.
“I would say this is most importantly her achievement,” said Walsh.
Digging deeper
Although he brought the idea to BBE after seeing it play out in his previous district, Walsh gives Anderson and BBE staff a lot of the credit since they are the ones doing the work. Having the idea, Walsh said, is only part of the process. It’s also about buying into a plan and executing it over the course of the last two years. The unique qualities of the BBE school district also come into play, since there’s a lot of staff willing to try to new things.
Walsh said there was already a lot of building blocks put in place at BBE prior to his arrival in 2018. Echoing Walsh’s thoughts, Anderson said his idea was such a natural fit for the school which made it an easy transition. Through an MSBA strategic planning session, the district was able to rework goals and objectives to make the district’s mission: Every student, every day in every way.
“The most influential idea I think that we accomplished here and the reason Mrs. Anderson is receiving this award is that our endeavor was to break up this two section school that almost 50% of schools are sitting in,” said Walsh. “To do that you had to tackle some things that are a lot of work for counselors and a lot of work for teachers. It doesn’t happen without really digging in to it. I can remember conversations with Kristina thinking ‘Oh my gosh,’ this is very different than plugging students into the same schedule as we’ve done for some time.”
Anderson explains the setup before was backward, since juniors and seniors had more opportunities to make electives, but their schedules quickly filled up with college classes. Being able to give seventh, eighth and ninth graders the opportunity to take electives at an earlier age has created more excitement and engagement within the classroom.
“Some have up to four electives at freshman year, which I think is really cool,” said Anderson. “I think it has helped students get into their pathways at younger ages and allowed students to dig deeper into certain areas.”
The pathways process begins with Anderson asking students to look at what capstones they’d like to get through their high school career. The main objective is for students not to take random courses, but to focus and dig deeper within a certain area.
Although this creates more energy and effort needed for the administration and counselors, the students are given a great deal of flexibility.
“If we can give these students an opportunity at an earlier age for classes that are more hands on and exploratory, it gives them that life and energy that sometimes we lose,” said Anderson. “I’m excited to see how we continue to expand this.”
Anderson admits sometimes she would love to go back to two or three years ago with the former scheduling method, but believes it’s worth it.
“The scheduling is a different process, but it is such a benefit to our students who are more engaged and excited about the process,” said Anderson. “Families are also more engaged, and students are challenged to think about what they’re choosing and why, as opposed to picking one or two [electives].”