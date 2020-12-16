In one of his last meetings as a Goodhue County commissioner, Barney Nesseth pleaded with the board not to increase the county's 2021 property tax levy.
Nesseth, during its Dec. 15 meeting, felt taxpayers needed relief due to the wrath of COVID-19 on many area residents. Opponents of the proposal felt it was unwise to make cuts not knowing what impact the virus could have on state aid and other county revenue.
While Commissioner Jason Majerus backed the proposal, Nesseth's motion failed 3-2.
Nesseth, who represents southwest Goodhue County, reminded the board that in August it agreed to discuss keeping the levy flat when considering approving the 2021 levy and budget.
"The comments were if we didn't have any big hiccups we could probably do that," said Nesseth. "I think it's a good year for that. Residents in the county are struggling and lots of my employees are, like many others."
Commissioner Brad Anderson questioned where they'd find money to fill the newfound holes in the budget and told Nesseth that not only was it was a risky to go to zero, but doing so would almost certainly require a future board to make up for its decision.
Though it would be possible to cut $1 million by eliminating some future Public Works projects, County Administrator Scott Arneson agreed that that money would have to be made up in coming years.
Given the current state of not only the county, but the whole world, Commissioner Paul Drotos said the board should ensure the county maintains a sufficient financial cushion.
Nesseth said he appreciated the discussion, and was OK with what they were going to do.
By the same 3-2 vote, the board approved a $37.9 million levy, an increase of 2.77% ($1.02 million) over the 2020 figure. That equates to an estimated $20 increase annually on a residential property valued at $183,600. And though the levy will rise, the tax rate will drop by 1.2%.
Since the board set the preliminary levy in September, several modifications have been made to the budget. They include the following:
• Completed open enrollment process for staff and updated health care increase from a previously budgeted 10% down to 4.5%. This resulted in a reduction of $195,072.
• Added Public Works Project Engineer and Administrative Assistant positions at $183,090 and eliminated Public Works consultant fees of $200,000.
• Added and electric vehicle and charging station to the motor pool fleet for $48,000. Eliminated the purchase of three vehicles (purchased using CARES funding in 2020) for another $48,150
• Added Solid Waste attorney’s fees to the County Attorney’s budget of $50,000. The county is being sued in federal court over its new solid waste disposal policy. According to the lawsuit filed Oct. 19 by a Wisconsin firm, the county has violated a long-held legal interpretation prohibiting state and local governments can not inhibiting interstate commerce.
In addition, as of October 2020, the Department of Corrections transferred their remaining inmates housed in Goodhue County, back to its facility. Due to COVID-19, arrests and sentences have decreased which led to freeing up space for the DOC to house their own inmates.
Staff discussed the conditions with the DOC and it was determined that they expect the COVID situation will continue throughout 2021 and do not anticipate that they will need to house their inmates elsewhere. Jail revenues and expenses were updated to reflect the change.