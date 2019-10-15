kenyon city council

Tom Gard receives a warm welcome from the council after he was sworn in as council member Oct. 7. He thanked the council for the opportunity and said he is looking forward to all the opportunities this new and exciting experience bring. He takes the seat previously held by now Mayor Doug Henke. Henke was selected mayor following the July death of then Mayor Mike Engel. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

Tags

Load comments