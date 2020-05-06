In a unanimous vote, Bryan Boysen was selected in to fill the dual role of superintendent/elementary principal at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, following a May 5 School Board meeting.
He has since "happily" accepted the position and will begin contract negotiations with board member Rod Woock. The contract is expected to be approved at the board's work session May 11.
Boysen — currently superintendent/elementary principal at Lyle Public School — is expected to take the place of interim superintendent David Thompson and elementary principal Katy Scheurman July 1.
While it may have been easy for board members to recognize the positives in the candidates, that made choosing just one more difficult. Even before deliberations began, Board chair Marilyn Syverson described all three candidates as "unique" and "special" with a lot to offer the district.
Other candidates interviewed were Michelle Mortensen with Renville County West and Rochester Public Schools' Brandon Macrafic.
Board member Kevin Anderson was chosen by the board to complete reference checks for all three candidates, asking them all the same four questions. After reaching out to each candidate's references, Anderson grew fonder of each finalist.
"I would talk to the references for one candidate and think 'Oh my, this is the person for us,' and it kept happening with each of the remaining candidates," said Anderson of the reference checks. "…These three were just tremendous candidates, we are so fortunate with having to pick [from] top quality candidates."
Some praise gathered by Anderson in the reference checks describe Boysen as understanding, a good listener, a strong believer in building relationships and someone with integrity. References also said he works hard to communicate others whether it's through social media or daily emails. When it comes to conflicts, Boysen is known as being very straightforward and not being afraid to ask for help when needed.
An active listener
Formerly, Boysen served as an elementary principal at Jackson County Central Schools, an elementary special education/EBD teacher at Austin Public Schools, an elementary and 7-12 social studies teacher at New Dominion School-Gerard Academy in Austin, a preschool and special education teacher at Lyle Public Schools and was a third-grade student teacher at Vilseck Elementary School in Germany.
Overall, Boysen's experience in administration as both an elementary principal and superintendent strengthened his selection to fill the dual role.
Board member James Jarvis said he has been supportive of Boysen since the beginning and praised his experience as a superintendent, reducing special education costs and the ability in reducing a budget, as well as being an active listener.
"Bryan is going to come in and hit the ground running, he knows exactly what will be done and he knows what it takes to run a levy," said Jarvis. "That’s what we need right now for the school district."
Since last fall's operating levy failed, previous experience in making budget reductions and passing operating levies were listed as highly importance in the vacancy posting. Boysen's experience in passing a levy, reducing the number of special education students from 36% to 24% and committing to students of all levels, worked to make him the best candidate fit for the district.
Woock was very impressed with the his district's drop in the enrollment of special education students, adding that it is a "great success" for those students. He also praised Boysen's experience with budgeting and the prep work on the district's finances that he did for his interview with the School Board.
Anderson appreciated Boysen's initiatives in increasing the enrollment at Lyle Public Schools to a point where there is a waiting list, which speaks to the appreciation of the school's leadership as a whole, especially in a school that's being well-run.
"People appreciate the leadership, not just him, he has a good staff," said Anderson. "One person at the top doesn’t make a difference, you have to have it all the way down to the bottom and he makes a point of including custodians and cooks."
An engaging personality
Boysen's work in bringing a mental health practitioner into the school is something many of the board members noted, especially Jamie Sommer who said that mental health in the school is somewhere that the district could be "better and stronger" at.
The new superintendent/elementary principal's engaging personality also caught the attention of board members.
Syverson said, "I certainly think Bryan can talk to everyone in a manner that’s very engaging, and he comes across as a very personable guy, very jazzy, I like that I think it’s nice."
Sommer also commented on his mentality of reaching out and finding more information from people if there is something that he isn't sure of. While Tonya Craig gathered that Boysen stood out to her as a "great" salesman, both internally and externally with other districts and the state, and will be a "good" voice for K-W.
Although Syverson and Debb Paquin felt strongly about Mortensen, they agreed to comprise and stand with the majority.
"As in every other decision, when the majority speaks, you get on board and you give it your best shot," said Paquin.
Syverson added, "Once we make a decision together, we are supportive of those decisions, I feel I have always gotten behind the decision that was made and supported it."
The board thanked the Minnesota School Board's Association for putting forth "such great" candidates, as well as everyone's participation throughout the search process.