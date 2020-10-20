Over the last month, 17-year-old Sam Lee of Kenyon has been working to earn the highest rank in Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout, with a project that puts a shine on Kenyon history.
To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out a community project. The Scout then must fill out a written report about their project and submit it to the Boy Scouts of America Board of Review for approval.
With the help of family, fellow Boy Scout Troop 232 members and knowledge from local members of the community, Lee led the efforts to clean the tombstones of 14 Gunderson family members/relatives and also re-poured concrete around six of those stones.
The idea came to Lee as a suggestion from Kenyon Historical Society Board member Coralee Monroe, who heard from a former Board member that the Gunderson stones at the cemetery were in need of some help. Monroe said she volunteered to ask Amy, Lee’s mother, if there was a Boy Scout looking for an Eagle Scout project. Monroe says Historical Society Board member Dave Hellstern represented the board and helped out anyway he could.
Lee, a senior at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, said when his mom told him about the project, he was immediately on board.
On the first day of the project in late September, Lee said he and a couple Scouts dug up the stones and found someone to lift the headstones up with his tractor to get them out of the dirt. The next step of the process consisted of putting frames in the concrete, leveling them out with crushed rock, placing stones where needed and ensuring the additions looked nice.
The next day, he went back with the whole Troop to do the actual cleaning. Under the guidance of a local source, Lee and the Troop used a cleaning chemical that was safe for the environment to spray onto the stones. They then let it sit before scrubbing and washing it off with water. Lee said the whole process was then repeated a couple more times. With all the Troop members helping, Lee estimates the cleaning took about three hours.
Next spring, Lee plans to come back to the cemetery and reseed certain areas where grass was dug up. The improvements were made to coincide with the Historical Society’s Oct. 10 event, “Tales and Treats.”
Throughout the process of cleaning the stones, Lee said he noticed some of the different shapes of the stones in relation to their ages.
“Some of the stones were very old, from the 1920s,” said Lee of his observations during the project. “We noticed as the stones got newer, the smaller and thinner they became, and they weren’t as big and heavy.”
As leader of the project, Lee, who typically sees himself in the worker role, says he learned a lot about leadership skills and ways to do various things.
“It was a new experience for me, I’m usually just working, not leading,” said Lee. “I had to lead everybody and make sure the Scouts were on task and getting stuff done.”
Overall, Lee said he would recommend a similar project to other Scouts looking for an Eagle project, as what he did with the new concrete will last for quite some time. It’s also something people can see and notice the difference of how the stones looked then versus now, he said.
Historical Society member Mary Danielson-Gates said the carry through of the project was “really, really done well.”
“Their work really stands out,” added Danielson-Gates. “Good, good project. Thanks to Sam and his family for heading this up. Those young Scouts were fantastic.”
Monroe agreed. “The Historical Society is so grateful for the pride those young men have, the contributions and the work ethic of the whole group,” he said.