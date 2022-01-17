With local hospitals bursting at the seams amid a recent rise in COVID cases, a troubling decrease in blood donations has become one more stressor on the overloaded system.
With January marking the 52nd Annual Blood Donor Month, Southeast Minnesota Red Cross Executive Director Melanie Tschida said that donations are badly needed, as the state faces the most severe blood shortage it has in many years.
According to Tschida, donations are down about 10% since the start of the pandemic. As a result, whereas providers typically like to have three-to-five days blood supply on hand, Tschida said that the state’s blood supply currently stands at less than one day.
Dr. Justin Juskewitch, who serves as associate medical director of Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center, said that the issue isn’t only on the supply side. According to Juskewitch, overall demand for blood products is up significantly as well.
The increase in demand for blood supplies has come even as some hospitals have opted to limit elective surgeries during parts of the pandemic. In part, Juskewitch said that the rise in demand for blood products can be attributed to an uptick in trauma cases.
Juskewitch also noted that the reticence of many patients to seek care earlier in the pandemic for non-COVID medical conditions led those conditions to become more severe and require more extensive treatment, including blood transfusions.
Coping with the decrease in blood supply has also been difficult for health care institutions because much of the demand for blood is relatively stable. For cancer patients or those with chronic illnesses, such as sickle cell anemia, regular lifesaving transfusions are needed.
According to the Red Cross, just one donation of blood can save up to three lives. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood or platelet transfusion, and as neither blood nor platelets can be manufactured, demand is entirely at the mercy of volunteer donors.
In a Jan. 4 press release, the national Red Cross noted that the winter months are often a time when blood is in short supply. According to the organization, less than 40% of Americans are eligible to give platelets or blood, and less than 3% actually do on a yearly basis.
Type O negative blood is the most coveted by hospitals because it has no antigens, meaning that it is the only type compatible with all other blood types. Because less than 7% of the population has O negative blood, it tends to be in short supply even when overall donations are at reasonably healthy levels.
Given the strain of the shortages, Juskewitch said that some hospitals across the country have been forced to cut back on elective surgeries. However he gave credit to local blood donors for helping Mayo to avoid having to go down that route.
In order to attract more blood donors, the national Red Cross announced that it is partnering with the NFL to offer each blood, platelet or plasma donor this month the opportunity to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
For those who haven’t given blood in quite awhile or ever, Tschida said that technology has made the process easier than ever. On the Red Cross Blood Donor app, potential donors can find nearby Red Cross blood drives and fill out pre-screening forms in advance.
Potential blood donors can also find local blood drives and schedule appointments at the Red Cross’s website, redcross.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at a drive.
Even now, Tschida said that some blood drives can fill up fast, making it hard for donors to find a spot sooner than several weeks down the road. However, she noted that drives are regularly held in communities throughout the region, including Faribault, Owatonna and Northfield.
“We’re encouraging people to make plans to donate in the weeks ahead,” she said. “And if you can't find an appointment until early February, that's OK.”