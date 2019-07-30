Business owner Sarah Jystad remembers a time in her high school years when Kenyon’s downtown storefronts were occupied and busy. It’s not the same today — like many small towns across America, many Kenyon buildings along Second Street sit empty, sometimes for years.
Those vacancies are a driver behind the Kenyon Area Business Association’s push to expand its membership and attract new companies to the area.
There’s no single reason for the decline. It’s partly due to larger retailers making it harder for smaller stores to compete and partly due to the online shopping boom, said Frank Peterson, Kenyon Area Business Association president.
“Big box stores destroyed main streets throughout the county,” said Peterson, who also owns a small business.
The loss of local business can have implications for residents’ quality of life. For example, if Kenyon’s only grocery store were to close, elderly shoppers or others with mobility challenges may have to rely on others to drive them to Faribault or Zumbrota to buy food, reducing their independence.
Hometown shops need to play to their strengths to meet these challenges, said Jystad.
With her own small-town business, Jystad’s advantage is her ability to respond quickly to customers’ needs and provide a level of personalized service difficult to achieve in a large company. If there’s a problem with an order, customers can reach her directly to get the problem solved as soon as possible.
One of KABA’s key messages, according to Jystad, is that when one business comes to town, everybody benefits. Even if a small shop opens with three employees, those workers are likely to fill up their gas tank, buy food or make other purchases in Kenyon. And for city government, more business means additional property tax income.
Small town business isn’t a dying art, said Jystad, pointing to other towns, like nearby Wanamingo, as proof that plenty of places are finding ways to grow their business communities. She sees a growing market for secondhand stores in Kenyon as a sign that more business is making its way to the area.
Like any business organization, KABA’s membership has ebbed and flowed along with changing trends in town. But members know there’s room for improvement within the group.
Currently, KABA has 31 members, but there are at least 50 businesses in the Kenyon area. Attendance at meetings is also down, and a treasurer position has sat unfilled for months.
This, said Jystad, means it’s time to rally.
The membership has quantifiable benefits — last year, KABA placed $1,100 worth of ads, which results in greater visibility than a single business could achieve on its own for the $75 annual membership fee, said Jystad. Members also benefit from the visibility and message of unity spread through the KABA logo, which is a familiar sight around town. Plus, the organization plays a role in planning and hosting beloved community events like Rose Fest, Christmas in Kenyon and the Easter egg hunt, along with providing annual scholarships to high school seniors.
But the less tangible benefits are greater. It’s important for businesses to have a way to network and share experiences with one another. This spring, for example, business was rather slow in town, and Jystad said it was reassuring to hear that she wasn’t alone.
An organization like KABA can only grow if it meets the needs of its members. The flip side of this is that business owners also have a responsibility to the communities they serve, she said.
“The solution to getting business in town is appearing to have a really strong business community,” said Jystad.
When new businesses do open in Kenyon, KABA’s main goal is to ensure they have access to the support they need. To provide this support, they need members, which is why the group is working to encourage new (or renewed) membership.
At KABA’s next meeting at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Kenyon Country Club, the group will return to its original tradition of hosting area legislators and other guest speakers.
“We need people inspired and enthusiastic,” said Jystad.
The goal is to help businesses do well and make money, but on a larger scale, KABA’s leaders want to do their part to build a thriving Kenyon, whether that’s through advertising local companies or hosting social events like the Easter egg hunt.
“We should have pride in the community,” said Peterson.