Minnesota summers are often referred to as construction season, and though the cities of Kenyon and Wanamingo don't have any large road improvement projects in store this summer, plans for several more moderate street maintenance projects are in the works.
At this month's Kenyon and Wanamingo City Council meetings, council members discussed proposed crack sealing/filling projects in their respective cities, work that will extend the useful life of roadways. Though the plans include streets that are nearly new and in good condition, engineers stressed the importance of regular maintenance.
Crack sealing projects in Kenyon
The city of Kenyon has numerous streets slated for crack sealing projects based on the infrastructure management plan used for prioritizing pavement and utility projects throughout the city. An annual budget of approximately $40,000 was recommended for crack filling and seal coating of existing streets.
This maintenance, City Eningeer Derek Olinger says, is performed on streets in good or better condition only and that regular sealing activity will extend the overall life of the pavement.
"We looked at the better condition streets and efforts the city can take in order to make sure they remain in their good condition that they're in right now," said Olinger.
Councilor Dan Rechtzigel asked Olinger to elaborate on why crack sealing is used on one street and chip sealing is used for another. Olinger said any of the streets labeled in 'good' condition will be doing both. The first step of this process is crack sealing, in which an adhesive sealant is placed in cracks on the pavement surface to prevent moisture from getting into paving material and creating larger cracks and eventually potholes.
"It's really, in my opinion, the most important part of this process," said Olinger.
Council member Tom Gard asked Olinger why they are targeting the roads that are relatively new. By focusing on the roads in good/better condition, Olinger says putting the money and effort in it now to preserve it will prevent the road from deteriorating and needing reconstruction, something that is substantially more expensive than crack/chip sealing projects.
Chip sealing, Olinger says adds oil and rock on top, which preserves the condition of the oil that's in the asphalt to help prevent new cracks from forming in the future.
All the streets that are crack sealed will also eventually get chip sealed, said Olinger. Since crack filling is a relatively inexpensive effort, there is more than enough in the budget to complete all of the roads they have in mind. Any funds leftover would be used for the 2022 chip sealing project. Chip sealing, on the other hand, is more expensive and will only be done to streets in one portion of town.
The council approved sending the project out for bid by area contractors. The project will be awarded in April
In 2022 and beyond, Olinger says the city will be in the process of chip sealing the remainder of good condition streets throughout town. Currently, Olinger estimates that about $60,000 will be available in street maintenance funds in 2022 ($40,000 in the budget plus carryover from previously unused funds). The chip sealing project will be sized accordingly.
Crack filling streets in Wanamingo
In Wanamingo, the city plans a crack filling project on Fifth Street and Third Street in the Emerald Valley addition, Mingo View Drive, the alley between High Avenue/First Avenue/Third Street W/Second Street W, along with touch up crack filling on Nelson Drive and Beverly Street.
According to the MnDOT Pavement Preservation Manual, crack filling is effective at reducing or delaying moisture damage, further crack deterioration and roughness. Crack filling is typically used for non-working cracks (horizontal and/or vertical movements in the crack less than 0.1 inches).
In the 2020 budgeting process, City Administrator Michael Boulton wrote in a memo to the council that the city was not sure whether the state of Minnesota would pay its $270,221 in state aid to the city. The COVID pandemic, Boulton says and the several billion dollar projected state budget deficit left uncertainty, but in February, the budget forecast projected a $1.6 billion surplus for the 2021-22 budget.
The surplus, Boulton says should mean that the aid is paid in full for 2021-22. That may put a December council discussion to add $25,000 worth of crack filling in 2021 if the aid is fully funded back on the table.
Councilors Stuart Ohr and Jeremiah Flotterud expressed concerns with crack filling and said they'd rather have seal coating done. Seal coating is a protective coating laid on asphalt-based pavements to provide a layer of protection from the elements.
City Engineer Brandon Theobald of WHKS added that roads should be crack filled a year before or the same year that they are seal coated to stop water from undermining the condition of the pavement. Ohr suggested updating the December 2016 Street and Infrastructure Improvement Plan. Ohr and Flotterud suggested saving the best roads first with crack filling and/or seal coating. Theobald added that larger crack filling seal coating projects bring better pricing.
Boulton stated that the $25,000 budgeted could be added to depending on the final 2020 general fund balance. The final general fund balance would be known in the next few weeks when the 2020 City Audit is complete. Any balance over $500,000 reserve at the end of 2020 in the general fund could be allocated toward crack filling in 2021, he said.
Boulton estimated that this could be at least $15,000 to $ 25,000 more for crack filling.
Brad Kenney, of Public Works said since Kenyon is planning to crack fill most of their streets in 2021, Wanamingo might be able to get a favorable price from Kenyon’s contractor while they are working in the area.
The council moved to have Theobald and city staff update the street and infrastructure improvement plan.