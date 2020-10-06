This weekend, community members can learn more about several Kenyon natives who contributed to the city.
Kenyon Area Historical Society’s event, Tales and Treats, runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kenyon Cemetery, on the east end of town to the north on Slee Street. Masks and proper social distancing are requested.
All are encouraged to spend some time in the cemetery enjoying the short presentations at all nine grave sites, asking questions and possibly developing an appreciation for those who founded Kenyon and contributed to its growth and prosperity.
Attendees will be asked to come to the starting point on the south end of the cemetery at the speaker’s stand to receive a “postcard,” put their name on it and begin visiting the sites. At each stone, their postcards will be stamped or punched before going to the next site. At the end, or when attendees finish, they will bring their postcard back to the starting point, receive a treat bag and leave their postcard with the person there. The returned postcards will entitle each attendee to a free tour of the Gunderson House at a later date.
Each person honored at the grave sites was important in either the settling of Kenyon, town property and/or history of the Gunderson House. Relatives, associates and friends of the deceased are being asked to be at the grave site to give a 3- to 5-minute talk about the person, their connection to Kenyon and the contributions they brought to Kenyon.
Kenyon Area Historical Society Board member Kevin Anderson said approximately 20-30 of the people buried in the cemetery who have connections to Kenyon. Although they aren’t always the movers and shakers, Anderson said they are good citizens and everyday people others may know.
Strong connections
Stories about the following people will be presented at the cemetery walk:
• Frank and Beulah Callister — Frank started working at The Kenyon Leader in 1927, eventually moving to a reporter, columnist and owner. Beulah came to Kenyon as a teacher and was the junior high principal. They were big promoters of everything related to Kenyon.
• Wayne Flaten — Wayne was an outstanding Kenyon High School athlete. One of his most notable achievements was being the first Kenyon American Legion baseball coach.
• Ora Goodfellow — Ora was a long-time postmaster in Kenyon.
• The M.T. Gunderson family — M.T. Gunderson was an entrepreneur and the owner of the Gunderson House on the west end of Kenyon. His daughter, Hattie, lived in the house until 1975. After her passing, the Gunderson family bequeathed the house to the city of Kenyon.
• Fred Harapat — Fred was a teacher and served the Kenyon school district as superintendent from 1944 until the late 1960s.
• Milo Peterson — Milo was a Kenyon business man who first owned a service station and sold used cars in Kenyon. Later he purchased the Ford dealership in town and built it into the Milo Peterson Ford Co. Today the dealership is owned by his grandson.
• L.G. Picha — L.G. was a teacher and athletic coach at Kenyon High School for more than 40 years.
• Harold Severson — Harold was a newspaperman and book author. He wrote the 1976 book “We Give You Kenyon” and was also a columnist for the Rochester Post-Bulletin.
• Graydon “Soup” Stromme — Graydon was a renowned athlete at Kenyon High School and St. Olaf College. He taught and coached at Duluth Morgan Park High School.
Preserve the past
KAHS Board Member Cora Lee Monroe said the society’s board members are always looking for ways to promote interest in the Gunderson House and Gunderson families. After receiving a recommendation from someone to hold a cemetery walk for a fall activity, the idea flourished with an array of ideas and combined it with Halloween treats and future Gunderson House tours.
“Cemeteries are not scary, they are full of information, history, connections, peace, solitude and growth,” said Monroe of Saturday’s event. “There is no cost but donations to the Gunderson House are always welcome for its maintenance and other projects.”
Anderson adds that members try to get out and promote the Historical Society and host some events free of charge when they are able.
“We have so many new people in town … maybe we can make connections with them and make them feel a part of their community if they can connect with these names,” Anderson said.
The Historical Society is open to any members who are interested in joining, no matter where their roots are from. Anderson said a large number of the current group consists of members who are non-natives that have moved to town.
“We’re all people who are interested in the history, and want to preserve things in the community,” Anderson said.
Jane Nystuen, who is presenting information on her parents, Frank and Beulah Callister, said through growing up in a small town, she can now look back and appreciate the sacrifices and choices the generation before her made to create a happy and stable environment to grow up in.
“As the daughter of the editor of The Kenyon Leader, I grew up seeing my dad, Frank Callister, along with many others in the community attend meetings, plan celebrations, bring new businesses into Kenyon, and welcome anyone, regardless of their heritage, religion or political views,” said Nystuen of her recollection of memories. “There are too many to mention, but names like Picha, Bergh, Reko, Neilson, Boles, Harapat and Warsler come to mind.”
Nystuen says Kenyon’s Historical Society continues to remind community members of the care their ancestors took in building up their small and inviting town.
“By hosting events such as the ‘Cemetery Walk’ on Oct. 10, these dedicated members help us call to mind those who worked hard to establish Kenyon, where businesses could provide the needs of our community and those of us living here could experience a safe and inviting environment,” said Nystuen. “I applaud the members of our historical society for realizing the value of the pioneers of our past and how they have shaped the people who have grown up here and also those who have joined our community.”