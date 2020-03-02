A handful of Kenyon Senior Living residents gathered in the lunch/activity room, draped in colorful bead necklaces, one of many objects vital to the Mardi Gras celebration. 

On Feb. 25, Sandy Amundson, who works with Kenyon Sunset Homes activities, presented fun facts and trivia to the group in celebration of the holiday, teaching them all they need to know.

mardi gras ksl.JPG

Sandy Amundson, Kenyon Sunset Home activities, reads off fun facts about Mardi Gras to residents Feb. 25. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

Although most residents were not familiar with the ins-and-outs of the holiday, that was not the case for one Catholic resident Allene Harty.

When asked what her favorite fact was that she learned, Harty laughed, saying she didn't learn anything new, because she grew up Catholic and was already aware of how the holiday — most frequently associated with the city of New Orleans — is celebrated.

While smiling, Amundson said to Harty, "You learned how smart you are."

Harty says the Mardi Gras lesson brought back a lot of memories for her, something she enjoyed. 

mardi gras ksl_5.JPG

Sandy Amundson, left, poses with Allene Harty, after she gave her some beads to get in the spirit of the celebration. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

The lesson also seemed to be more of a refresher course for one other resident sitting at Harty's table, Ethel Thompson. During the trivia portion of the lesson, Thompson was able to answer nearly all questions correctly. 

In Thompson's eyes, she didn't learn anything she needed to know. 

Amundson began the lesson with the history of the holiday. She says Mardi Gras was first mentioned in North America March 3, 1699, by a French explorer camped by the Mississippi River. He knew that March 3 was observed as the holiday Mardi Gras in France, so he named the spot he was camped on Point du Mardi Gras. The name Mardi Gras actually means "Fat Tuesday."

By the 1700s, Mardi Gras was celebrated in both Mobile, Alabama, and in New Orleans, Louisiana. She says today's celebrations are not that different from the ones in the 1860s, since there are still parades full of floats and costumed people, as well as balls held each year. In New Orleans, the celebration is a major tourist attraction. 

mardi gras ksl_2.JPG

Jean Overby, right, poses with Marsha, one of her friends she came to Kenyon Sunset Home to visit with. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

After the history lesson, residents were given a quick lesson on the basic facts of Mardi Gras, then they were tested on their knowledge. One of the facts was about the well-loved connection between Mardi Gras and King cakes. 

When Amundson said each year their are 750,000 King Cakes sold in New Orleans, with 50,000 more shipped to other states, many residents grew surprised. 

"They must make a lot of cakes," said resident Steve Berge in astonishment. 

Although the name may suggest otherwise, King cakes are made of a rich, brioche dough (like a pastry) and a wide variety of fillings like cinnamon, chocolate and cream cheese. The glaze and sprinkles are usually decorated with the bold colors associated with Mardi Gras. It is baked without a center, like the average Bundt cake. Partygoers typically eat the cake between Jan. 6, otherwise known as King's Day or Twelfth Night, and Fat Tuesday. The colors also share a deeper meaning to the celebration, with gold representing power, green illustrating faith and purple representing justice. 

What makes the King cakes stand out from other cakes, is one figurine someone "lucky," may find in his/her piece. Each King cake has a tiny plastic baby. In the past, instead of a tiny baby, there may have been a coin, bean, pecan or pea found inside the cake. It is said that the person who receives the slice of cake with the baby has the next King cake party, or brings the cake to next year's party. 

mardi gras ksl_3.JPG

Steve Berge smiles while wearing his beads he acquired earlier in the day, featuring a dolphin, flowers and stars. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

Berge may have found interest in this aspect of Mardi Gras, but he says he wouldn't necessarily enjoy it if he found a tiny plastic baby in his piece of cake. He enjoyed learning about the fact that Mardi Gras occurs 47 days before Easter every year, due to its proximity with Lent (which begins the following day, Ash Wednesday). 

Even though almost all residents agreed that although traveling to New Orleans for the Mardi Gras celebration sounded like fun, they decided to leave that to the younger people. Berge, however, was one resident who disagreed saying he would like to go to New Orleans one day. 

The lesson concluded with Amundson handing out crossword puzzles and coloring sheets to the residents to take with them, then residents were treated with coffee and cookies. 

mardi gras ksl_1.JPG

Jean Overby, left, and Jean Hogy show off crossword puzzles they received at the Feb. 25 Mardi Gras lesson at Kenyon Sunset Home. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

Amundson says it's fun to learn things about different holidays/celebrations/cultures you may not be familiar with.  

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

TEST YOUR MARDI GRAS KNOWLEDGE

1. The name of Mardi Gras actually means: Fat Tuesday, Party Hearty, Happy Tuesday or Ash Wednesday?

2. Ladders during Mardi Gras are most commonly used for: Building floats, catching beads, getting kids a better view or throwing candy?

3. What is typically found inside a Mardi Gras King cake: A crown, a heart, a coin or a plastic baby?

4. When is Mardi Gras: 35 days after Christmas, 47 days before Easter, on the Vernal Equinox or on the first full moon of the year?

5. Where was Mardi Gras first celebrated in the United States: New Orleans, Louisana; Mobile Alabama; New York City or San Francisco?

6. What is prohibited during Mardi Gras: Nudity, rudeness, drunkenness or advertising?

7. What is the traditional throw of the Zulu krewe: Beads, candy, small toys or confetti?

8. What is the traditional Mardi Gras cry: Ouch, Throw me something, Look over here or Did you see that?

9. Which country's settlers brought Mardi Gras to the United States: France, Spain, England or Dominican Republic?

10. What is the shape of a King cake: It can be any shape, as long as it's colorful, diamond, rectangular or oval?

Answers 1-10, respectively, Fat Tuesday; catching beads; a plastic baby; 47 days before Easter; Mobile, Alabama; advertising; beads; Throw me something; France and oval. 

Load comments