Wanamingo City Council awarded a contract to a local graphic designer to remake the city’s logo at its Tuesday meeting.
The council has been considering a new logo for months. The city’s current logo design is some 15 years old, and because of the advances in technology, computers struggle to accommodate it.
The council has long had the goal of completing the new logo design in time for it to be a part of the roundabout soon to be installed at the intersection of Highways 57 and 60. While some councilors were interested in considering their options and gaining feedback from the community before making a final decision, City Administrator Michael Boulton urged the council to make a final decision.
At last month’s meeting, the council heard a design proposal from Mankato-based Lime Valley Advertising. At $4,800, Lime Valley’s bid came in slightly higher than the ultimately successful bid from Wanamingo-based designer William Weigel.
It also weighed a proposal from Lindsey Fulton to remake the logo. Trained as a paramedic, Fulton runs Blondie’s Butcher shop on the north end of town and does graphic design as a sideline.
Fulton proposed several logo designs for the council to consider. Her proposed logos prominently featured the city’s water tower, which the council agreed was an appropriate symbol of the city. An amateur graphic design artist, Fulton’s proposal was less expensive but also more limited than the full branding remake proposed by Weigel and Lime Valley.
While Councilor Eric Dierks expressed concern over the price tag of the professionally done logo, the council ultimately voted unanimously to accept Weigel’s bid. The Wanamingo native says he will begin the process of consulting with the community before developing a final design in time to include with the roundabout.
Although the price tag is significant for such a small city, the council decided that investing in a professionally done logo would be worth the cost long-term.
“If we’re going to do this, let's get it done right,” said Councilor Stuart Ohr.
In other business, the council approved a public nuisance order to have a tree removed at 216 3rd Ave, located across from Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School. The lot has been vacant since a fire destroyed the home of its former resident and owner. The tree has partially fallen over and neighbors worry the remaining rotten portions could fall on their homes.
The council meets again on Oct. 14.