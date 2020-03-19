Across the globe, the COVID-19 outbreak has created unique circumstances for many.
In southern Minnesota, many parents/caregivers have keened in on their creative thinking to form ideas and activities to keep their children active and educated, while online learning sources are developed by school districts. Many districts in the area have taken the time off from school closures to develop a plan for Distance Learning/E-Learning, which will also be shared with families to provide children with essential education normally received during school. Activities parents/caregivers are taking part in with their children range from spending time outdoors, playing games, planting seeds, cooking and brushing up on their reading skills.
Mark Traxler, Le Sueur County Human Services psychologist suggests that while it may be difficult, parents/caregivers should maintain structure and routine, because children are more successful in a structured environment.
"Maintain a normal sleep/wake cycle," said Traxler. "Avoid 'binge watching' TV and video, [because] that builds up unspent energy and 'cabin fever.'"
Some other things Traxler suggests is for parents/caregivers to enlist the child’s help in the kitchen making supper, play family board games and take trips to the park to walk the family dog.
In the local areas of Faribault, Kenyon and Wanamingo, many families have taken part in many activities with their children and have used their time wisely. The common thread of many of those activities revolve around the great outdoors.
Endless options of fun
In Faribault, Tara Kay Luettel says her and her children have gone for a lot of walks, bike rides and spent a lot of time outside. Her children were especially excited to find a small amount of snow to play in several days ago. Michelle Boudreau and her four-year-old have enjoyed their time exploring River Bend Nature Center.
"Being outdoors is important for fresh air at this time," said Boudreau. "I make up a list of things for my son to find on our walk! [It's] peaceful, beautiful, and educational!"
Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky encourages the public be involved in some type of fitness and being outside is a safe way to do that, as long as everyone is keeping a safe distance away from each other, of course.
"Trail systems are great and still can allow you to hold your distance," said Peanasky. "[Spending time outsides] keeps your blood flowing and makes you much more alert."
Peanasky says the city of Faribault also has released an online yoga fitness class, with several more new yoga classes to soon be added, which give people the option of staying active inside of their homes.
Kendra Donkers states that her and her children stick to playing catch or kicking a ball back and forth in the backyard, along with painting and drawing. Andrea Salveson said, "We will be planting lavender and a cactus from seeds from a grow kit, doing printable worksheets, Raz kids reading app, and when it's nice out, taking some walks."
Indoor planting is another common activity parents like Nina Munson-Vanvalkenburg are doing. For Munson-Vanvalkenburg some other activities include renovations, ABCmouse, cooking together and crafts.
Jeannette Wilson, Scoutmaster for Troop 7309 and Cubmaster for Pack 9307, says Scouts BSA Boy Troop 9309 and Girl Troop 7309, chartered out of First English Lutheran Church in Faribault, are still offering virtual meetings so scouts can work on advancements and merit badge work. Cub Scout Pack 9307 is offering 30-day calendars for the scouts to work on individual rank advancements.
"Offering these meetings provides the scouts with socialization," said Wilson. "However [they are] in their own home providing safe distancing of the scouts."
Traxler confirms it's also important for parents/caregivers to educate themselves about safety measures and preventative care of COVID-19, which include stress reduction, exercise, fresh air and good nutrition.
Several resources, shared by Tri-City United Early Learning Coordinator Natalie Eckstein, will help give families a boost of ideas to keep children educated and entertained. Phil Campbell, one of TCU's physical education teachers, has taken this time to create a YouTube channel with activities to do each day to stay fit and healthy.
"We will be recommending to our families to spend time outside where possible, snuggle up with a good book, engage in conversation and inquiry and to try something new," said Eckstein.
While many activities begin with the outdoors, that's not that case everybody, especially one parent, Jonathan Wood who has been creatively making ‘dad’ style crossword puzzles for his children by using an online site.
Some libraries, like the Kenyon Public Library are still offering curbside services, where materials can be requested online and delivered to your vehicle at the library.