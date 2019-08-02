The cost of housing in Goodhue County is going up, but wages aren't following this trend.
Goodhue County isn't alone — across the state, communities are struggling with a lack of available and affordable housing to fit the needs of a growing population. The issue prompted a series of listening sessions throughout Minnesota, hosted by staff from U.S. Sen. Tina Smith's office.
The tour stopped in Faribault July 30, when around 20 representatives from Rice County, Habitat for Humanity, Three Rivers Community Action (which supports Goodhue, Rice, Wabasha and Olmstead counties) and others gathered to voice concerns about the state of local housing.
A major driver of these issues is the mismatch between market prices and income. Between 2000 and 2017, the median income of a Goodhue County renter decreased 13%. The median rent, however, increased 15%, according to the Minnesota Housing Partnership's 2019 report. A worker making the state minimum wage ($9.86 per hour) would have to work 47-49 hours a week to afford the average one-bedroom apartment.
Natalia Marchan, Rice County Growing Up Healthy coordinator, recalled her own struggle five years ago to find an apartment as a single woman. To pay her $600 rent, she had to work three jobs, she said.
And even when individuals and families can afford what’s on the market, they still have to contend with limited availability. Several attendees reported seeing homes go up for sale — or selling their own homes — and receiving several offers above asking price within 24 hours.
As an added challenge, many Goodhue County houses and apartments are in serious need of repairs that may be out of the tenants' financial reach, especially in the smaller towns.
"The quality just isn't there," said Leah Hall, Three Rivers community development coordinator, in a follow-up interview. "There's more of a rehab need, especially for single family homes. There's a lot of aging housing stock and not a lot of options for newer affordable homes."
Some low-income families are eligible to seek housing vouchers through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. People may wait years for approval — and then discover that some landlords won’t accept the vouchers due to the stigma associated with public assistance programs and the perception that these renters will cause more problems than others. Attendees also reported landlords being reluctant to rent to voucher holders due to the program’s inspection requirements, though these requirements call for basic health and safety standards (such as working smoke detectors).
For places that accept public assistance, like Prairiewood Townhomes of Faribault, the waiting list can be 200 people long. And even well-meaning landlords sometimes lack funds of their own to improve units that have fallen into disrepair.
Dayna Norvold, executive director of Rice County Habitat for Humanity, said it’s a challenge to find households that qualify for her programs, since many families in need either don’t have enough income to sustain a mortgage long-term, or financial disorganization disqualifies them. Norvold suggested financial education programs for middle and high school students to prepare students for potential future home ownership.
“I think we need some more education way far ahead, but we’ve also got to do some things at a local level — but support it federally — to get people out of the financial mess,” said Norvold.
Participants also discussed the side effects of a lack of available housing. It prevents businesses from expanding, since many workers don’t want long commutes or lack transportation altogether. If families leave the area, school districts may lose funding due to decreased enrollment. People facing domestic violence may stay in unsafe situations because they can’t afford to move out.
These concerns echoed what Smith’s staffers had heard across the area, they said. Participants called for collaboration between city, state and the federal government, along with local nonprofits, shelters and landlords, to seek solutions.
“These are serious and complicated issues that keep people from living where they want to,” said Larson.
Each community may require a slightly different solution, said Hall.
"There isn't one magic bullet, but it comes down to local planning and problem solving," she said.