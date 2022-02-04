On the morning of March 6, 2021, Deputies John Stumm and Josee Garrison were working in Special Management. During this time, they had been monitoring a detainee closely as he had not been acting normally. At approximately 0100 hours, Deputy Garrison was doing routine well-being checks and during that discovered a detainee had tied a bedsheet around his neck and to the handicap railing in his cell. Deputy Garrison then called a 10-33 medical over the radio asking for assistance in getting help to this detainee.
Shortly after Deputies John Stumm and Chad Juliar responded to the cell from the Special Management office. All three deputies lifted the detainee up to relieve the pressure from his neck and airway. Deputy Timothy Sullivan also arrived and cut the sheet with his scissors and Deputy Stumm removed the sheet from around the detainee’s neck. The detainee was escorted back to his bunk by deputies to catch his breath and was then taken to be put on suicide watch as a precaution.
The deputies are trained to watch for these types of situations and act upon them immediately. They put their training and skills together and worked seamlessly as a team to save a detainee’s life. For their heroic actions on March 6, 2021 Deputies John Stumm, Josee Garrison, Chad Juliar and Timothy Sullivan are awarded the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Citation.