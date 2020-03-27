The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed a second positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Goodhue County Friday, March 27.
This second case is of a resident in their 30s, who was likely exposed through community transmission. This patient is in isolation at home and recovering.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services would like to stress again the importance of continuing to do the things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:
• Stay home, if able
• Practice social distancing – six feet or more
• Stay away from others if you are sick
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue
• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water
• Avoid touching your face
Statewide COVID-19 Hotlines have been created that are open 7a.m. to 7 p.m. If you have health questions call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. If you have schools and child care questions call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. If you have housing questions call 651-296-8215 for single-family residences questions and 651-297-4455 for multi-family residences.
On Monday, March 30, Goodhue County Health and Human Services will be opening a local COVID-19 Hotline. The hotline is for residents or the general public looking for information regarding COVID-19. The hotline will be staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be accessed by calling 65-385-2000.
Visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19. For local information, go to Goodhue County Health and Human Services on Facebook page and the Goodhue County website, co.goodhue.mn.us.