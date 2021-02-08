Last week, oral arguments on a motion for summary judgment were heard in a lawsuit between Goodhue County and a trio of waste disposal companies that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says could set a crucial precedent.
According to the MPCA, Goodhue County’s efforts to prevent pollution through landfill abatement is a crucial initiative with regard to its broader goal of protecting public health and the environment throughout Minnesota. The MPCA says it has approved landfill abatement initiatives similar to Goodhue County’s throughout the state. Therefore, if Doty were to side with Paul’s Industrial Garage and the other plaintiffs, those projects could be in jeopardy too.
Under the county ordinance that Paul’s is challenging, solid waste must be delivered to the Red Wing municipal plant instead of Paul’s or other landfills. The ordinance will enable the county to deliver more fuel to Xcel Energy’s Red Wing power plant.
The new waste disposal ordinance was passed over opposition from the Kenyon and Wanamingo City councils, which said it would dramatically and unfairly increase prices for consumers and businesses in the area.
With Judge David Doty of the U.S. District Court of Minnesota taking the matter under advisement, a ruling is expected soon. Minneapolis Attorney Erick Kaardal, who filed the lawsuit Oct. 19 on behalf of the plaintiffs, said he was pleased to see the case proceed smoothly.
“Because everyone worked together, it didn’t have to take a long time (to get to this point),” he said.
An expedited briefing schedule was key to ensuring a swift resolution of the case. The plaintiffs, Goodhue County and the city of Red Wing all asked Doty to approve the schedule Nov. 20, and he signed off on it three days later.
Notably, the defense received support from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. In a Dec. 16 brief, the MPCA requested permission to file an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief, arguing that it has an interest in the case.
Anticipating the change, Kenyon’s local hauler Flom Disposal asked for a 24% increase in residential hauling rate even before the ordinance went into effect. Kenyon councilors expressed frustration with the increase but laid the blame firmly at the feet of the county.
Former County Commissioner Barney Nesseth, who represented the Kenyon area, voted against the ordinance along with his colleague Jason Majerus, and asked for a study to see the true impacts of the change.
“According to (County Engineer Greg) Isakson’s numbers, my district will be paying 50% of the increased costs, it’s an unfair deal for residents of my district,” said Nesseth. “I can’t support this. It’s not fair to my residents in the district to bear the burden of the cost of this new ordinance.”
In 2016, the county passed a Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan which included a commitment to dispose of all waste at the municipal facility. From there, the city pays Xcel to accept its waste. At the same time, Xcel has voluntarily reciprocated by paying for improvements to the municipal facility.
Thus, Kaardal’s suit argues that the unique status granted to the municipal plant, and by extension its main customer Xcel, is by nature “monopolistic” and thus unconstitutionally discriminatory against the Paul’s, a Wisconsin-based hauler.
Xcel’s plant has run on refuse-driven fuel since 1986 and provides enough energy to heat 50% of Red Wing homes. However, the lawsuit claims that requiring that all solid waste be disposed of at the county facility violates the U.S. Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause.
In 2019, Paul’s did nearly $300,000 in business with Goodhue County customers. Under the county’s new ordinance, Paul’s would be required to transfer all Goodhue County waste to the municipal waste campus with a tipping fee of $118 per ton.
The lawsuit states that Paul’s currently charges a much lower tipping fee for its own customers. Those customers include Minnesota companies Countryside Disposal and Flom Disposal, which are named in the lawsuit, and Advanced Disposal, which is not. Waste from those three haulers composes approximately 30% of the business Paul’s does, and due to the comparatively low tipping fees offered by Paul’s, which run at about $65 to $67, it’s a good deal for the Minnesota waste disposal companies.