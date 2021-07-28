Following the first set of interviews for Kenyon Police Chief last week, the city of Kenyon selected one candidate to the fill the position.
Kenyon City Council finalized appointing Jeff Sjoblom, of Wanamingo, to be the next police chief at its special meeting Tuesday evening, pending background and psychological checks.
Sjoblom will fill the shoes of retiring Chief Lee Sjolander, who finishes tenure Saturday. Sjoblom's anticipated start date is Sept. 1. Until then, Officer Randy Allen will serve as the acting police chief.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said the council directed him to negotiate a contract with Sjoblom following the second round of interviews July 22. He met with Sjoblom, came up with the terms and brought them back to the council Tuesday.
A Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy for 14 years, Sjoblom previously served as Kenyon-Wanamingo School District's school resource officer. In February, the district voted to terminate the three-year contract with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and to reallocate the funds to other areas in need.
Sjoblom has an associate's in criminal justice from Rochester Community and Technical College and a bachelor's in business administration. He is currently enrolled at Winona State University.
Nine candidates were interviewed last week for the position. The other eight candidates included: John Boe of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Michael Running of South St. Paul; Rolando Ramos of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Eddie Edwards of Kentwood, Michigan; Christopher Fabec of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; Jason Stewart of Claudville, Virginia; Vladimir Litvinov of Prior Lake and John Foster of Lynn Haven, Florida.
Sjolander has worked in the Goodhue County area for 26 years. He announced plans to retire Aug. 1 at the May 11 City Council meeting. The city received 23 total applicants for the position.