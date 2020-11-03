Todd Greseth claimed 57.04% of the vote Tuesday night to be named Goodhue County's Commissioner in District 3, topping Keith Allen, who accrued 42.74% of the vote.
Greseth — a school bus driver, firefighter and member of the Zumbrota Area Ambulance's Executive board — finished with a 3,055 to 2,289 advantage in the 11 precincts voting against Allen, who sits on the board of directors of the Minnesota Farm Bureau.
The position was open after the incumbent, Barney Nesseth, decided to not seek reelection.
In the August primary election, Greseth claimed 43% of the vote compared to 32% of the primary vote for Allen.
Allen ran on a platform centered around improving Goodhue County's infrastructure, specifically its roads and bridges.
Greseth said his top issue entering the election was the attention shown to Goodhue County's veterans and the elderly.
Both candidates, meanwhile, focused on the need to help local businesses recover from financial losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allen said he was heartened that Goodhue County offering small business grants, but also stressed the need for tax incentives to persuade new small businesses to open in Goodhue County and make sure existing small business owners don't pack up and leave.
Greseth instead said the county should act as an information resource for local businesses, and that the existing programs need to be utilized better and more often to help local businesses bounce back from pandemic-related losses.