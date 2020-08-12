Following the end of the filing period for area mayor, city council and school board members, the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State has listed several filings for each vacancy in the local area.
In Kenyon, incumbent Doug Henke and Jack Metcalf are in the race for mayor, a two-year term. Incumbent Tom Gard filed for Henke's former council seat, with two years left. Candidates looking to fill one of two four-year terms on the council are Mary Bailey, Kelly Metcalf, Molly Ryan and Ryan Weingart. Incumbents Richard Nielsen and John Mortensen did not file for re-election.
Incumbent Wanamingo mayor, Ryan Holmes, filed for the two-year term. Current councilors, Jermiah Flotterud and Stuart Ohr, are running the two remaining four-year terms.
Seven candidates joined the race for three available Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board seats, each a four-year term. Candidates include incumbents Jamie Sommer and James Jarvis, Ben Bakken, Linda Bean, Sherry Eichler, A.J. Lindell and Michelle Wood. Incumbent Rod Woock did not file for re-election.