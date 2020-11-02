A trio of waste disposal companies have filed suit in federal court, arguing that the county overstepped its bounds by designating the city of Red Wing’s waste disposal facility as the recipient of all county trash.
According to the lawsuit filed Oct. 19 by Minneapolis attorney Erick Kaardal in United States District Court, the county’s action appears to have violated the U.S. Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause. Under the clause, a long-held legal interpretation embedded in Article I of the Constitution, state and local governments are prohibited from taking steps to inhibit interstate commerce.
Kaardal maintains that the county did just that by passing an ordinance prohibiting county haulers from disposing of their waste at Paul’s Industrial Garage, a Wisconsin company with a transfer station across the river in Hager City, Wisconsin.
In 2019, Paul’s did nearly $300,000 in business with Goodhue County customers. Under the county’s new ordinance, Paul’s would be required to transfer all Goodhue County waste to the municipal waste campus with a tipping fee of $118 per ton.
The lawsuit states that Paul’s currently charges a much lower tipping fee for its own customers. Those customers include Minnesota companies Countryside Disposal and Flom Disposal, which are named in the lawsuit, and Advanced Disposal, which is not.
Waste from those three haulers composes approximately 30% of the business Paul’s does, and due to the comparatively low tipping fees offered by Paul’s, which run at about $65 to $67, it’s a good deal for the Minnesota waste disposal companies.
The new waste disposal ordinance was passed over vociferous opposition from the Kenyon and Wanamingo City Councils, which said it would dramatically and unfairly increase prices for consumers and businesses in the area. Retiring County Commissioner Barney Nesseth, who represents the Kenyon area, voted against the ordinance along with his colleague Jason Majerus, and asked for a study to see the true impacts of the change.
“According to (County Engineer Greg) Isakson’s numbers, my district will be paying 50% of the increased costs, it’s an unfair deal for residents of my district,” said Nesseth.“I can’t support this. It’s not fair to my residents in the district to bear the burden of the cost of this new ordinance.”
Anticipating the change, Kenyon’s local hauler Flom Disposal asked for a 24% increase in residential hauling rate even before the ordinance went into effect. Kenyon councilors expressed frustration with the increase but laid the blame firmly at the feet of the county.
By delivering solid waste to the Red Wing municipal plant, the county will be able to deliver more fuel to Xcel Energy’s Red Wing power plant, which has run on refuse-driven fuel since 1986 and currently provides enough power for 50% of Red Wing homes.
In 2016, the county passed a Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan which included a commitment to dispose of all waste at the municipal facility. From there, the city pays Xcel to accept its waste. At the same time, Xcel has voluntarily reciprocated by paying for improvements to the municipal facility.
Thus, Kaardal's suit argues that the unique status granted to the municipal plant, and by extension its main customer Xcel, is by nature “monopolistic” and thus unconstitutionally discriminatory against the Paul's, Wisconsin-based hauler.
At an emergency board session on Oct. 29, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners discussed strategy for the lawsuit. County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe declined to comment on the county’s approach but said it had opted to hire outside counsel, Andrew Pieper of Stoel Rives.
Neither Pieper nor Kaardal responded to requests for comment for this article.