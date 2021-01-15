After operating in distance learning mode for all grades since Nov. 30, students and staff welcomed the new year with something old, but familiar.
Instead of starting in a hybrid learning model, Kenyon-Wanamingo's kindergarten through fourth graders were able to transition back to how they began the school year, in a full in-person model. Fifth through 12th grade students were able to transition back to a hybrid learning model, where they alternate between distance learning and in-person learning. The two transitions for grades K-12 took place Jan. 11.
Superintendent/Elementary Principal Bryan Boysen said flex learning will continue to be offered to families.
Grades K-4 will learn in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on a regular schedule, with Wednesdays classified as an early release at 1 p.m. to allow teacher prep time, according to the governor's orders. Similar to schedule prior to full distance learning, grades 5-12 will learn in a hybrid model where group A is in-person Monday and Tuesday, group B is in-person Thursday and Friday and Wednesday is distance learning for all.
Boysen said meals will continue to be free and available for pickup each day students are not in school from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals will no longer be available for pickup in the evenings.
Students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals, Boysen said may be eligible for Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer to purchase food on days they are not in the building. To be considered, households must submit an application for free or reduced-price meals for the 2020-21 school year or be approved for Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
School officials continue to remind parents/guardians to screen their child for symptoms of COVID-19 before they come to school and to keep them home when they are sick or have symptoms. That, school and public health officials say, is the biggest key to keeping everyone healthy in the buildings and in the in-person model for a longer period of time.
The activity shuttle bus continues to run at 5:30 p.m. from Kenyon to Wanamingo and then back to Kenyon on school days. Students are also able to ride the elementary shuttle buses from Wanamingo to Kenyon at 2:50 p.m. Semester two is slated to begin Jan. 25.