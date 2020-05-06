The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board has voted to select Bryan Boysen, superintendent/elementary principal of Lyle Public School, as the school district’s new superintendent/elementary principal.
“We believe Bryan has the qualifications and skills to move the school district forward. We look forward to working with Bryan in his new capacity,” said Marilyn Syverson, School Board Chair.
The School Board will be conducting contract negotiations with Boysen, and a contract is expected to be approved by the School Board at a May 11 school board meeting.
The pending start date for Boysen will be July 1, 2020.