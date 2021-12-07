Though the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve a 2022 levy that's 5.91% percent higher than 2021, the tax increase most residents see will not likely be as significant.
The median market value of houses in Goodhue County is $214,100, and the estimated net tax on a property of that value is $924.59, which is a difference of $36.26 from 2021. County leaders estimate that the average property owner will see their county taxes increase by about 1.72% in 2022.
The change in the levy does not directly reflect the change for individual taxpayers, because the county's tax capacity (the amount of value of taxable land) may increase or decrease from year to year. Property taxes are also impacted by the city/township and school district that a residents resides in.
Goodhue County Administrator Scott Arneson said during the board's Dec. 2 meeting that the $36 average increase for county taxes covers all services the county provides 24/7, seven days a week and 365 days a year, like the Sheriff's Office, snow plowing and keeping the parks open.
On Sept. 21, the board set the 2022 preliminary levy at $40.49 million, and the final proposed levy was reduced to $40.14 million.
The board received the first draft of the 2022-23 budget and levy projections on Aug. 12. Since that time, additional information has been received in the following areas:
• A reduction in the county's obligation for employees health care costs
• Completion of open enrollment for all county employees
• Costs associated with implementing the market pay study
• Updated rules and regulations regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Budget components, like debt services, long-term capital planning and a budget plan moving forward to adequately fund the county's obligations related to compensated absences, were discussed in a budget workshop Nov. 2 with the board.
Upon completion of the open enrollment process, along with the reductions in costs, county officials were able to reduce health care obligations by $998,396. The county has been working with David Drown & Associates over the last year to complete a market pay study for all county employees.
County officials state there continues to be a number of unknowns related to the cost and the implementation process associated with this study. The savings in health care costs have been set aside and budgeted to future fund balance, with the intent to offset any potential increases in staffing costs associated with the market pay study. Officials also point out that the county currently has 31 vacant positions.
The proposed budget expenditures for 2022 are $77.83 million with 47% toward personnel services, 27% for service charges, 8% public assistance, 6% to capital, 4% future fund balances/transfers, 3% supplies/materials, 3% other expenses and 2% debt.
When looking at the tax dollars collected from the levy, 53% of those dollars go to the general fund (departments like Public Safety, the Attorney's Office, Finance, Administration, Land Use Management, etc.), 20% Health and Human Services, 15% Public Works, 6% capital, 4% debt, 2% to Waste Management and less than 1% economic development.
Arneson thanked the commissioners for all of their work on the budget, along with department heads and the accounts group that puts work in the department budgets.
Commissioner Paul Drotos, who represents District 5, also thanked Administrative Assistant Andrea Benck for her work during the budget planning process, to which he noted is not easy. He also noted that the county achieved a clean audit this year, something he says is a "very significant" achievement.
"In other words for citizens of the county, we meet all criteria of state, federal, judicatory responsibility we have," said Drotos. "Citizens can be confident dollars spent are being spent as they should be, and the the job is being done efficiently and carefully by the Finance Department in Goodhue County."