South Country Health Alliance (SCHA) honored Goodhue County Commissioner and SCHA Joint Powers Board Chair Brad Anderson with the 2019 Diamond Award at the health plan’s annual dinner and presentation held at the Association of Minnesota Counties Conference in St. Cloud on Dec. 10.
The Diamond Award is given for exemplary leadership, passion and commitment to upholding SCHA’s values of collaboration, stewardship, communication and excellence.
Anderson has served on the SCHA Joint Powers Board since 2016. He was elected to the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners in 2015.
“Brad is a strong advocate for the county-based purchasing model integrating public health, social services, and health plan benefits for the county’s most vulnerable citizens,” said SCHA CEO Leota Lind. “I admire his ability to work with others toward common goals and his unwavering commitment to making a difference for residents of Goodhue County”
Anderson has been an instrumental supporter and champion of county-based purchasing with State and Federal legislatures, testifying at recent Senate hearings on behalf of the Minnesota Association of County Health Plans (MACHP).