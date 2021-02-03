On Feb. 2, 2021 the number of Goodhue County residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine exceeded the number of positive lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goodhue County. Almost 4,000 Goodhue County residents have rolled up their sleeves to receive the COVID vaccine.
This is an exciting moment in the COVID-19 pandemic for Goodhue County.
In Goodhue County, there have been more than 3,681 positive lab confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Sadly, this includes 64 deaths related to COVID-19 that have been confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). This number also includes 171 cases requiring hospitalization. This total number comes after almost twelve months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 ended with Goodhue County agencies receiving their first doses of the COVID vaccine in late December. In only 2 months, the number of vaccinated residents has exceeded the number of positive lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goodhue County. As of Feb. 3, there are 3,791 people who received at least one vaccine dose and 1,095 people with completed vaccine series (two doses) in Goodhue County. This is an exciting time and highlights the importance of COVID-19 testing as well as continued efforts by all Minnesotans to limit the spread of the disease.
COVID-19 variants
Variants are common with a virus like COVID-19. Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Multiple COVID-19 variants are circulating globally.
Variants first detected in the United Kingdom (UK), Brazil, and South Africa have been detected in the United States. The UK and Brazil variants have been identified in Minnesota. MDH and our partners are actively testing new positive test samples to continue to detect variants and learn more.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm stated, “We know that even as we work hard to defeat COVID-19, the virus continues to evolve as all viruses do. That’s yet another reason why we want to limit COVID-19 transmission – the fewer people who get COVID-19, the fewer opportunities the virus has to evolve. The good news is that we can slow the spread of all COVID-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, keeping social distance, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”
There have been several cases in Minnesota of COVID-19 variants.
“These cases illustrate why it is so important to limit travel during a pandemic as much as possible,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield. “If you must travel, it is important to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, follow public health guidance on getting tested prior to travel, use careful protective measures during travel, and quarantine and get tested after travel.”
Vaccine allocation
Things are constantly changing so it is difficult to know how vaccines will be allocated in the near future.
We are hopeful that vaccine allocations will increase at all levels including federal, state and county levels. Here in Goodhue County vaccines have been administered through health care systems, pharmacies and local public health. These agencies have been following the Minnesota Department of Health’s priority group’s allocation process.
Here at Goodhue County Health and Human Services (GCHHS) we have hosted vaccine clinics for those priority groups who are eligible to be vaccinated. We are ready to offer vaccines to as many residents as we can as quickly as possible, but this is dependent on the supply of vaccine we receive.
When it is your turn we highly encourage you to get vaccinated. Every shot helps everyone be safer and brings us closer to the end of the pandemic.
To stay informed of local Goodhue County Vaccine information go to co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID19VaccineInformation. If you have COVID-19 related questions please call the Goodhue County Health & Human Services COVID-19 Hotline at 651-385-2000. Hotline is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.