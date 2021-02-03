Weather Alert

...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED THURSDAY WITH A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE AT THE ONSET... .Rain, snow, and possibly some freezing rain or drizzle will develop late tonight, mostly across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A cold front will pass through Thursday morning with temperatures falling from the low to mid 30s to the teens in the afternoon. Precipitation will become widespread and turn to snow quickly early Thursday morning following the cold front. Snow will end from west to east in the afternoon and early evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected across south central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, with the highest totals of around 4 inches along and east of a line from Eau Claire to Ladysmith. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected Thursday through early Thursday evening. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along and east of a line from around Fairmont through the Twin Cities metro area and North Branch. The advisory is for the combination of accumulating snow, gusty winds, and the possibility of some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. The morning commute will likely be impacted by wintry weather, so plan some additional time if traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, although mainly snow will occur after 7 AM. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&