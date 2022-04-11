Kids, parents, grandparents and friends lined the sidewalk in front of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Friday evening. The K-W Education Foundation's carnival returned after a two-year hiatus.
Organizers were pleased with the turnout and said it was nice to see the school's gym and halls filled up with families for "endless opportunities of fun."
Following the carnival, K-W Superintendent Bryan Boysen praised those involved with planning the event.
“A big shout out to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Foundation, the staff, and those who donated to help put this together, Boysen wrote on social media. "This carnival was a great success! Lots of smiles.”
The carnival was a group effort. A mix of K-W staff, parents, supporters, middle schoolers and high schoolers volunteered their time Friday evening.
Students like eighth grader Adalee Geisinger and 10th grader Siri Loken were among those volunteering through organizations like student council, FCCLA and choir.
Other student volunteers like Karlee Bolton, Lillian Radke and Ellis Grant were not representing any particular student organizations, but wanted to help out in any way they could.
A variety of duties included helping prepare and sell food, running the games and helping out where needed.
Loken said her favorite part of running the toilet paper toss game was seeing the smiles on kids faces after winning a prize. Tenth grader Ivette Mendoza, at the basketball game, enjoyed talking to the younger kids.
For sixth grader Shelby Julson, Geisinger's Plinko station was her favorite. About a half hour into the carnival, Julson said she played the Plinko game four times.
Whether children were looking to test their skills on mini putt-putt or fish bowl toss or test their luck in the cake walk or Plinko, there were many games to participate in.
Traditional carnival activities like a bounce house, ring toss, temporary tattoo shop and a face painting station were also available for youth. Each game or activity required a certain amount of tickets adults could purchase beforehand.
Some unique activities included the toilet paper toss, toilet plunger races and visits with David and Jenny Julson's Recycled Reptiles. The Pine Island duo have an array of reptiles like boas and ball pythons.
Along with getting an up-close view of some of the reptiles, kids could also hold the tail-end of the snakes for photo opportunities. Kindergartner Melanie Karl was one of many brave kids who wanted to hold Sphinx, the Burmese python and take a picture.
A furry visitor welcomed carnival attendees on their way inside the building. K-W elementary art teacher Demian Jackman brought one of his family's goats, Vanilla, for children to pet and give treats.