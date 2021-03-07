Though the high school play is usually performed the second week of March and the middle school play debuts in April, this year at Kenyon-Wanamingo performances of "Beauty and the Beast" will feature students in grades five through 12.
The show, which runs May 7-16, has students and directors excited for a production they believe will be the 'biggest and best show yet.'
Director Randy Hockinson says the decision to move practices and performances back two months was made with the hope and expectation that students would be back in school, the pandemic would be slowing and there was less of a chance the cast could get sick.
"Our first practice was March 1," said Hockinson. "We have been practicing safe distancing and mask-wearing at practices. It has been a challenge, but the students and directors are committed to making this show work."
A combined effort
By combining grades five through 12 in the play, Hockinson says there are over 70 students participating. Though the large age range will be a learning experience for all involved, Hockinson says it also gives the department four directors to bring the show together. Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher will be the musical director, while fifth-grade teacher Blair Reynolds, instructional coach/dean (K-4 ) Laura McAnnaly and Hockinson will work with students on stage. Many of the students expressed their desire to have something to participate in, and look forward to this spring. For this particular show, Hockinson says many voices and dancers are needed to tell the story.
"I am excited for our community to see live performances from our students this spring. It has been over a year since that has happened," said Hockinson. "Our actors will sing, dance and act in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."
The show itself, Hockinson says is very challenging to put on with needed sets, props and costumes. He also says the required singing and dancing are the most complex the department has attempted. They will also be asking for donations to help with the extra costs of the play, which are higher than budgeted.
Right now, Hockinson says live performances of the show would be at 25% seating in our auditorium, though by May, they hope that more will be able to attend. Performing the musical at reduced audience capacity is one of the reasons Hockinson says why they are having five public performances rather than the usual two. If needed, Hockinson says they also have been given livestreaming rights to use.
McAnnaly, the Middle School director, is excited for the joint production.
"I already know that it will be so rewarding to go through this endeavor with the kids and three other directors," said McAnnaly. "Having so many excited, experienced adults working on this is a dream."
For many years, McAnnaly said she directed the middle school play solo until Reynolds joined her several years ago. Being able to work with the high schoolers, many who started as fifth graders in their theater programs is surreal to her.
"The upper classmen have already shown so much confidence and leadership," said McAnnaly. "Even after only two days of rehearsal, it is the highlight of my day."
McAnnaly says she loves to create and this year that means taking on some very large and elaborate set pieces to perfect the visual landscape for the show. She feels as if a lot of her focus and energy will go.
All aspects of the school community
Reynolds, who is in his fifth production at K-W, has also done previous directing in the Twin Cities before becoming a teacher. To date, he's been involved about 85 productions in school, community and professional theater.
"I love the process in a school musical and I am excited for our youngest students to get an opportunity to be involved in something that is usually just for the high school kids," added Reynolds.
Theater, Reynolds says is one of the rare activities that brings students from all parts of the school community together.
"There is a place for everyone here," said Reynolds. "I love the enthusiasm our cast has for this production. I am very proud of the leadership our older students have shown in working with the younger kids."
"Beauty and the Beast" will be the fifth musical Schumacher has co-directed at K-W, but it will be the first with both middle and high school students. She's loved every minute directing the high school shows over the years, and believes this one is going to be extra special.
As a teacher for students in grades five through 12, Schumacher enjoys watching her students grow up and developing relationships with them over the eight years they are at K-W. She also has found that this year's upperclassmen have already stepped up and are showing initiative and leadership with younger students. The younger students, Schumacher says, are jumping in with both feet too.
"The camaraderie in the theatre family is already building, and we all agree this is going to be the biggest and best show yet," said Schumacher.
There are extra safety precautions and changes to normal rehearsal routines in place, though Schumacher says having four directors helps to divide students into smaller groups and spread out in the choir room, the commons area and other space. Large group chorus rehearsals are happening in the auditorium where plenty of space is available for proper distancing.
"The students are doing a fantastic job so far of making this show happen and still helping to keep each other safe," added Schumacher.